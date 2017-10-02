About a year ago, we wrote about a reporter who took to the streets of New York to figure out what men wanted more of in bed. The results were pretty salacious, if a little obvious (BJs, 69, dirty talk...) but we decided we had to check back in and see what's changed about the unfairer sex's fantasies.
Guess what? Nothing changed! But the men of Reddit are a little more candid about what they want in the bedroom, at least, than guys speaking to a real live woman with a camera. And that means you've got an even better opportunity to judge them through your screen and wonder just how much oral men need before they're satisfied.
Okay, there are some solid insights here, too.
1. PM_ME_NUDES_KINDLY really appreciates communication, as you can tell from their name.
Communicate more.
This is supposed to be a nice thing for both of us, so tell me what you want.
2. Pitmosh did good, okay? HE DID GOOD.
3. Seriously cool down, says TeddySD.
4. Empiire wants you to strike first.
Initiate sex.
5. Watermasta has coined the term 'feed the erection' and life is harder now.
6. Very to the point, ThirdEncounter.
More licking. More tongue everywhere!!!
7. Why's he always gotta be on the outside? asks JoshuaCGLOL.
8. MonkeyCube wants you to get creative.
9. Another familiar demand from Lars294lars, this one dependent on time of day.
10. ChuckCassadyJR says just go for it.
11. And this one again... You're completely original, Aardvark1292. (It's okay to lie.)
12. Jasonicca wants you to know what being good in bed's really about.
13. Nickio2k has a simple need for his GF.
14. ChrysMYO is trying his best not to be patronizing here.
15. The commenters couldn't help pointing out I_Adore_Fat_Chicks' username.
Lose the body self consciousness.
I’m in bed with you because I find you wildly attractive. So don’t be shy and pull away when I touch or caress parts of you that you’re embarrassed by.
My SO has a super cute belly. I love spooning with her and holding her belly - my arm around her waist and fingertips tucked just under the waistband of her panties.
She’s self conscious about it. Like she thinks she needs to be a size zero.
Honey, if I found size zero women attractive, I’d be with a size zero woman.
16. Cohacq says there IS a reason why men have nipples.
17. And it's only right that we end on the classic, from Weedful_things.