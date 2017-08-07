Advertising

The Handsome Her café in Australia only opened this past Friday, but it's already causing a small bit of controversy over its "house rules."



According to a chalkboard sign in the front of the restaurant, Handsome Her is a café owned by women and for women. Rule number one is that women get priority seating. Rule number 2? Men pay an additional 18% tax on all purchases, in order to account for the gender wage gap in Australia. Seems fair to me!

A picture of the chalkboard was tweeted out last week by Paige Cardona, a friend of the owners.

Would LOVE everyones thoughts on this. My friends cafe in #Brunswick, Handsom Her - is for women by women AND an has a 18% gender tax! pic.twitter.com/tVSX3PO4q8 — Paige Cardona (@paigecardona) August 3, 2017

While lots of people loved the idea, there were, naturally, some whiny men who were very upset about the "rules" in a café that they were not at all required to patronize.

If it was the other way around there would be riots in the streets!!! — 7th Panzer Division (@CroPanzerKama) August 3, 2017

The rules, however, aren't actually "rules." The restaurant will actually only promote the "tax" for a week every month, and it's optional and proceeds from the "tax" will go to a charity benefiting Aboriginal women.



Despite the "controversy," the owners say, by way of a Facebook post, that the café celebrated a jam-packed opening weekend, and that men were flocking from all over in order to to pay the "man tax."

Notes from the real world - yesterday and today we were jam-packed with customers showing their support. I had a woman bring her daughters in today and when she came up to the till and saw our gorgeous vulva stones and our period sticker packs she beamed, thanked us for what we were doing and said "what a beautiful place to take my daughters"... I swelled with pride.



We've had men travel across town to visit us and pay "the man tax" and throw some extra in the donation jar - guys, you're pretty neat.

In addition to making a statement about the wage gap with the man tax, the café is also dedicated to reducing waste in the form of plastic to-go cups. Rather than offering its customers plastic to go cups, the café has created an "Emergency Mug Wall" filled with donated mugs for people to use instead.

