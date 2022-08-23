Four times powerful people made sexist comments that totally backfired.

Life hack: If you disagree with a woman... a fun, masculine way to win your argument is to call her ugly! At least, historically speaking. It's a way to separate a woman from her "femininity" so that rules of chivalry no longer have to apply to her.

There's hardly a better example of this than Donald Trump, but don't worry - I won't bore you with his years of sexist / racist / fatphobic remarks towards women. Because the fact is, he isn't doing anything new or original. Publicly calling a woman 'ugly' is more than just mean, it's political. It's about keeping us in line and dependent upon male approval.

Meredith Simons writes:

...Focusing on the appearance of women in politics isn’t a problem just because it’s unfair or mean-spirited. Describing women as fat or ugly allows critics to dismiss female politicians (or activists) without engaging with their ideas.

Take these anti-suffragette cartoons: