Getting a discount code from a food delivery service is almost always a good thing–except when the promotion is utterly sexist.
Uber's food delivery service uberEATS recently emailed the following message to its customers in Bengaluru, a city in India:
Dear Husbands, a gentle reminder - Today is Wife Appreciation Day! Order on uberEATS and let your life take a day off from the kitchen.
Here's the email in full:
It goes without saying why this message is problematic. To imply that women spend their days in the kitchen cooking for their husbands, and, furthermore, that a woman needs her husband's permission to take a day off from the kitchen is regressive AF. And on top of the sheer sexism, this email is straight-up uninformed marketing, because Uber most likely doesn't have the data to target this email only to people who have wives. Truly, there is no defense for this idiotic promo.
Several Twitter users tweeted screenshots of the email from Uber, and many responded expressing their disgust.
One user surmised who may have been responsible for the ad.
And others pointed out how Uber has been accused of sexism on multiple occasions. It's pretty unbelievable that the company isn't learning from these experiences and vetting their copywriters to make sure they aren't prejudiced against women.
Bozoma Saint John, Uber's Chief Brand Officer, caught wind of the backlash and tweeted a response.
And someone in Uber's communications department issued an official apology on Twitter. They must have realized that any defense for that ignorant email would have only dug the company into an even deeper hole.