Getting a discount code from a food delivery service is almost always a good thing–except when the promotion is utterly sexist.

Uber's food delivery service uberEATS recently emailed the following message to its customers in Bengaluru, a city in India:

Dear Husbands, a gentle reminder - Today is Wife Appreciation Day! Order on uberEATS and let your life take a day off from the kitchen.

Here's the email in full:

How does this kind of a message even pass @Uber 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bFDPTsb18K — Baba Manhattani (@BabaGlocal) September 17, 2017

It goes without saying why this message is problematic. To imply that women spend their days in the kitchen cooking for their husbands, and, furthermore, that a woman needs her husband's permission to take a day off from the kitchen is regressive AF. And on top of the sheer sexism, this email is straight-up uninformed marketing, because Uber most likely doesn't have the data to target this email only to people who have wives. Truly, there is no defense for this idiotic promo.

Several Twitter users tweeted screenshots of the email from Uber, and many responded expressing their disgust.

Uber stay striking out pic.twitter.com/tFDbzYLZPp — Rus (@rusbra) September 16, 2017

Sorry @uber but why do you think that only the "wife" needs to be at the kitchen! 😐 pic.twitter.com/HzjlBsdT34 — Hemanth.HM (@GNUmanth) September 16, 2017

Thank you @Uber for defining gender roles in India. Of course women are meant to slog it out in the kitchen & the men need to BUY us freedom https://t.co/EW57ZyXdnG — Rashi Kakkar (@rashi_kakkar) September 17, 2017

hi @dkhos, @badassboz, would be great if your $69 billion company stopped perpetrating regressive gender stereotypes in India. https://t.co/jr2UXxsBGn — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@PranavDixit) September 17, 2017

One user surmised who may have been responsible for the ad.

You just know only single guys worked on this sh*t! — Kenyanikkii Campbell (@MsKenyanikkii) September 17, 2017

And others pointed out how Uber has been accused of sexism on multiple occasions. It's pretty unbelievable that the company isn't learning from these experiences and vetting their copywriters to make sure they aren't prejudiced against women.

Interesting to see @Uber engaging in this type of gender stereotyping in India, of all places, given criticism of company lately https://t.co/yEfAL5g7Ra — Iain Marlow (@iainmarlow) September 17, 2017

Sadly, nothing's changed at Uber. Not one bit. — Venkat Ananth (@venkatananth) September 17, 2017

Bozoma Saint John, Uber's Chief Brand Officer, caught wind of the backlash and tweeted a response.

Oh hell no. This is completely unacceptable. Will take care of this. — Bozoma Saint John (@badassboz) September 17, 2017

And someone in Uber's communications department issued an official apology on Twitter. They must have realized that any defense for that ignorant email would have only dug the company into an even deeper hole.

This was totally inappropriate. We've removed it and we apologize. — Uber Comms (@Uber_Comms) September 17, 2017

