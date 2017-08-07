Advertising

Fox News host Eric Bolling found himself in a bit of hot water over the weekend after the Huffington Post reported that at least two women had been graced with his unsolicited dick pics, and that at least a dozen other people confirmed that they had seen or been made aware of the texts.

Because obviously when gross Eric Bolling sends you a picture of his penis, the first thing you do is show it to your friends so that you can all react in horror together.

Bolling has been suspended from Fox pending an investigation of the accusations.

In the initial report, Bolling's lawyers simply said he didn't "recall" sending pictures of his penis to random women, and "didn't believe" that he did. But this morning, the married Fox News host sent out a tweet with a slightly more vigorous denial. Slightly.

Overwhelmed by all the support I have received. Thank you



I look forward to clearing my name asap — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) August 7, 2017

Can you even imagine being the person offering support to Eric Bolling in this situation? Considering the fact that, at this point, the Fox News team is starting to look like a convention of subway flashers, it's probably a good idea to hedge one's bets on the side of the accusers.

Though one would assume at first that he was imagineering all of this support -- a quick scroll through the replies to that tweet suggest that he does have it. And that a bunch of people think there is some kind of conspiracy at Fox News to go after all the conservative Fox News hosts for being pervs.

What does @FoxNews think their gonna for ratings when they fire all the conservatives. #pathetic management — Locked&Loaded (@jeckert68) August 7, 2017

They'll go after Jesse waters next.I sure wish someone would go after Juan Williams it would be nice to not see or hear him for a long while — YoMel42 (@YoMellyMel) August 7, 2017

Note that still he only says he looks forward to clearing his name. Not that he's saying he definitely did not send any dick pics and would never do such a thing.

After Bill Cosby, we all know how these things go now. Following the Huffington Post article, former Fox News contributor Caroline Feldman posted a very detailed account of harassment from Bolling, as well as from former Fox host Bill O'Reilly and former Fox executive Woody Fraser.

** Long Post, TW for Sexual Harassment** Fox News just suspended Eric Bolling pending allegations that he sent photos... Posted by Caroline Heldman on Saturday, August 5, 2017

About Bolling specifically, she wrote:

I did hundreds of appearances on Fox and Fox Business from 2008 - 2011, and had multiple experiences with Bolling that caused grave concern to my friends and family. Bolling referred to me as "Dr. McHottie" on air on four different occasions, and called me “smart, beautiful, and wrong” on air twice. I pushed back with “Mr. McSexist,” but I shouldn't have had to. This on-air behavior was perfectly acceptable to Fox executives at the time. Bolling would also contact me via phone and text after shows, sometimes to apologize for his behavior (and then do it again), and sometimes just to talk. He said he wanted to fly me out to New York for in-studio hits and to have “fun.” He asked me to have meals with him on several occasions, but I found excuses not to go. Once, he took me up to his office in New York, showed me his baseball jerseys, and in the brief time I was there, let me know that his office was his favorite place to have sex. I know other women have had similar experiences with Bolling, which means that lots of folks at Fox knew about his behavior well before 2017.

I'll give you a moment to go take a shower.



At least one thing in Feldman's statement can be verified immediately -- the fact that Bolling called her Dr. McHottie on air. Classy!

If what Feldman says is true, it's likely that we can expect a slew of victims of Eric Bolling's unsolicited dick pics and come ons to come forward in the next few weeks.

As a helpful note for the fellas out there? I promise you, in the history of the world, no woman has ever received an unsolicited picture of a penis and thought to herself "Oh, yeah, this is just what I wanted. I should totally have sex with that guy." And even if that woman did exist, the odds of her happening to be the woman that you wish to send pictures of your dick to is practically nil. So unless you want to be the next Eric Bolling, don't do that.

