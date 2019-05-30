7 superhero skin care ingredients that'll have you puckering up like a Kardashian in no time

Advertising

When you’re looking for skincare and you have specific problems you want to address, like dryness, acne, or dark spots, it can be hard to figure out what active ingredients you need to use. There are so many new serums, moisturizers, toners, and cleansers out there claiming to have ingredients that will give you glowing, beautiful, instagram-ready skin. But these superhero skin ingredients below are backed by scientific research and proven results. Here are ingredients to look out for, depending on your skin concerns. If you have...DULL SKIN, HYPERPIGMENTATION, AND AGING: 1. Then you need...Vitamin C.

Yes, the ingredient in Fruit Gushers that you used to convince your mom they’re healthy. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that works to brighten your face by increasing the presence of collagen. Collagen makes your skin look more plump than the lips of a Kardashian, so you definitely want to produce a lot of it! If you have a spot on your face from popping a big ole zit or freckles from too much sun, that’s hyperpigmentation. Using Vitamin C can help fade dark marks from hyperpigmentation. A couple things to look out for when adding this ingredient to your skincare regimen: Vitamin C can become unstable and less effective when exposed to light. Make sure your serums come in a dark or at least opaque bottle to protect the Vitamin C! Also using Vitamin C could increase your sensitivity to the sun, so make sure you’re following up with an SPF!

2. Then you need...Squalene or Squalane.

Squalene oil is recommended for dry skin because it’s heavier. Squalane oil is lighter, so it’s recommended for acne-prone skin types. It’s helpful to reduce wrinkles fine lines, and to lighten freckles. 3. Then you need...Glycolic Acid.

Glycolic Acid is great for exfoliation. It removes layers of dead skin to reveal a brighter complexion. It keeps your skin moisturized and helps keep up collagen production, like Vitamin C. Note: it can increase your skin’s sensitivity, so it’s best to start with a low dose.

If you have...ACNE-PRONE, OR AGING SKIN: 4. Then you need...Vitamin A.

Vitamin A prevents your skin from UV damage and helps ward off signs of aging. Retinol also boosts collagen production, which plumps your skin. This is why people often combine Vitamin C and Vitamin A in their skin regimen. Retinol also increases cell turnover, letting your skin shed the older cells and reveal glowing new skin cells. So if you’re a 20-something with wrinkles and acne, like a green banana with brown spots, you’ll wanna add retinol.

Note: Vitamin A can make your skin incredibly sensitive. Many people report their skin peeling when they start using it. Your skin may be too sensitive to start retinol at all, so make sure you consult a dermatologist before you start using it. You also can start on a lower dosage and work your way up. If you have...DRY OR COMBINATION SKIN: 5. Then you'll need...Glycerin and Hyaluronic Acid.

These are both humectants, meaning they draw moisture to your skin and trap it in there. Hyaluronic acid can hold up to 1000 times its weight in water, which is a truly nutso yet accurate statement. So applying a serum or moisturizer with those ingredients will leave your skin feeling soft and smooth over time.

If you have...DRY, LARGE PORES, REDNESS-PRONE, ACNE-PRONE SKIN: 6. Then you need...Vitamin B3 or Niacinamide.

Vitamin B3 and Niacinamide help strengthen your skin’s barrier, which means it can lead to keeping more moisture inside your skin. Niacinamide also reduces redness and the appearance of your pores. It can also treat your acne, minimize fine lines, treat hyperpigmentation, and protect you from sun damage. If you have...UNDER-EYE BAGGAGE: 7. Then you need...Caffeine.

No, it’s not just the thing that makes your morning tolerable. Caffeine decreases puffiness and bags under your eyes by helping your blood circulate more quickly. However, you have to apply an under eye serum with caffeine daily, as its effects can be short-lived.

Before starting any new skincare regimen, it’s important to talk to your dermatologist, and to do a patch test on your hand to see if you’re allergic to the product. Also, a lot of these products take a long time for your skin to see effects, so don’t be discouraged! Ladiez, these superhero skin ingredients can plump us up, fade us out, and protect us from damage. Think they can pay off our credit card bills, too?