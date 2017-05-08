Advertising

Two students in Scotland decided to a play a little prank at a university's art exhibit, and it went about a thousand retweets better than they could have ever imagined.

So last week we placed a pineapple next to an art display and come in today and RGU have moved it into a glass display case. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/sMzTUlapDQ — Lloyd Jack (@LloydJack16) May 1, 2017

Robert Gordon University undergraduate Ruairi Gray and his friend Lloyd Jack apparently bought a pineapple and dropped it off in the middle of the exhibit.

Yes, it's as simple and stupid as it sounds.

They came back four days later and someone had put a glass case around it.

If you've ever walked around a modern art museum claiming a two-year-old could have made this nonsense, you must feel pretty good right now.

Ruairi, 22, told the Daily Mail: "I saw an empty art display stand and decided to see how long it would stay there for or if people would believe it was art."

"I came in later and it had been put in a glass case—it's the funniest thing that has happened all year."

Naturally, students were proud of their institution:

We are a real university — Jamie McGill (@JamieMcGill_) May 1, 2017

And Ruairi wants another degree. "Art is never something I had considered but I'm hoping for an honourary degree now."

But as with all great jokes on the internet, there is some mystery around how it happened and just how authentic it is. Natalie Kerr, one of the organizers behind the art exhibit, spoke to The Press and Journal about the pineapple. She wasn't the one who put it in glass, and she has no idea who did. She even offered proof that it couldn't have been her: she says she's allergic to pineapple.

"It's a bit of a mystery — the glass is pretty heavy, and would need two or three people to move it, we've got no idea who did it."

"But it's still there now," said Kerr, a good sport. "We decided to keep it because it's keeping with the playful spirit of this commission."

Share this with your art history professor if you're already getting an F.

