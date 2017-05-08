Advertising

Every day, empowered little girls are standing up to their bullies (like mean boyfriends and Trump impersonators), and it's awesome. If you needed anymore proof that the future is female, check out this 10-year-old girl in Florida who was able to fight off an actual alligator.

According to ABC News, a 10-year-old girl was swimming with her family in a designated swim area at Lake Mary Jane in Orlando when an 8-foot-9-inch alligator bit her leg.

A lot of kids might panic and not know what to do when approached by a gator, but not this little girl. The girl's family told ABC News that she used survival techniques that she'd previously learned at Gatorland Adventure Park to pry the alligator's mouth open and free her leg. Yeah. This 10-year-old fought off a gator. Pretty badass, if you ask me.

ABC news says the girl did sustain some puncture wounds, but she was treated by lifeguards and brought to a local children's hospital. She's since been released. The gator was caught and removed from the lake by a trapper.

I'm glad this girl is okay, because man, she's awesome. I'd totally take a gator self-defense class from her.

You can watch the full story over on ABC News.

