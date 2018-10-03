23 people who forgot to check the background of their 'sexy' bikini pics before posting them online.

23 people who forgot to check the background of their 'sexy' bikini pics before posting them online.
Matt Nedostup
Oct 03, 2018@7:55 PM
Ooops!

1.

Call your doctor if your erection last more than 4 hours. (via reddit)

Spring has sprung, and so has the guy in that last photo! This is the time of year when everyone gets excited either about hitting the beach, or about seeing photos of their Facebook friends hitting the beach. But sometimes, something unexpected will pop up in the background of a prime bikini pic that keeps perverts from getting their jollies from it. We've compiled a handful of the best examples for your entertainment. Also, if you're aroused by these, there's something seriously wrong with you.

2.

How I Met Your Mother. (via Socialphy)

3.

I hope she stashed poopie bags somewhere in that two-piece. (via AcidCow)

4.

The power of Christ compels him to gawk. (via redditor My_Wife_Doesnt_Know)

5.

Jenny's boyfriend has jealousy issues. (via Cheezburger)

6.

This is how you know a couple will last. (via redditor Metamorphism)

7.

"For the last time, those pipes aren't romantic!" (via Cheezburger)

8.

New photos have been added to the album: Beach Blanket Dorks (via Socialphy)

9.

You never know where Jesus will make a difference in your life. (via weheartit)

10.

This guy's got a thing for sand boobs. (via The Chive)

11.

New photos have been added to the album:
"OMG, Did Bin Laden's Body Just Wash Ashore?" (via fungagz)

12.

New photos have been added to the album "Worst Sexts Ever." (via Offbeat Earth)

13.

It's more traditional to hide behind the pole. (via Xaxor)

14.

Behind every confident woman is a supremely confident man. (via redditor enzoal)

15.

Nobody shake that hand. (via AcidCow)

16.

Angela added new photos to the album "Try to Ignore the Cows Pissing." (via Socialphy)

17.

Becky added new photos to the album: "3 Inches, LOL!" (via redditor down_vote_magnet)

18.

What an asshole. (via fungagz)

19.

Innuendo was also tagged in this photo. (via reddit)

20.

Those fast zombies really take the fun out of a beach day. (via fungagz)

21.

Click here to remove tag, for the love of God. (via guyism)

22.

You're ruining it for everyone. (via College Humor)

23.

"Don't mind me, ladies. Don't. Mind. Me." (via Cheezburger)

