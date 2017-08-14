Advertising

5. Justin Bieber, because he got rejected after sliding into a gym's DMs.

Baby, baby, baby...no. Getty

Justin Bieber, who just cancelled his tour to get more in touch with a higher power, wanted to get in touch with a girl he saw on Instagram so badly he messaged her place of work.

The latest post by Georgia gym's Fitness on Broughton was of trainer Jessica Gober, who screenshot the whole exchange.

New @bangenergy limited edition purple guava pear energy drinks are here! Trust us, when we say they're AMAZING! Get yours while they're still in stock! A post shared by Fitness On Broughton (@fitnessonbroughton) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

"Hahaha WTF" indeed.

Did this actually just happen... lmao

Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF pic.twitter.com/mktcdB1iDP — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 9, 2017

Gober then followed up with pictures of her and her boyfriend, adding insult to injury for the Biebs.

I've got everything I need right here 💓 pic.twitter.com/mET9XXkM8d — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 10, 2017

Now, the whole thing is sad because it begs the question, how the hell did Justin Bieber find the Instagram of a random gym in Savannah, Georgia? Is he scrolling for fitspo? Going real far down on that explore tab? Hopefully, he'll explain it to us in one of his upcoming sermons.

4. The Nazis behind The Daily Stormer, because they need to find another place to Nazi.

It literally says "hate" right there. The Daily Stormer

The Daily Stormer dot com, a leaking sewage pipe of racist, violent filth, bought its domain name from GoDaddy, and is being asked by them to go.

After the violent weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia culminated in the tragic death of activist Heather Heyer as she was protesting white supremacists, the neo-Nazi site posted a heinous article mocking her.

.@GoDaddy you host The Daily Stormer - they posted this on their site. Please retweet if you think this hate should be taken down & banned. pic.twitter.com/fqTtGoTbmn — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) August 14, 2017

A viral tweet by another activist, Amy Siskind, went viral and brought this to the attention of GoDaddy, which hosts the site, and doesn't want this sh*t on their servers.

We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service. — GoDaddy (@GoDaddy) August 14, 2017

Earlier this year, the Southern Poverty Law Center gave The Daily Stormer the honor of being called "the top hate site in America." Critics have criticized GoDaddy for giving a platform, and making money, off of hate speech.

But disparaging a murder victim and downplaying a terrorist attack seems to finally have crossed the line for GoDaddy, and they've been given 24 hours to flee.

Congratulations to GoDaddy for joining Tiki torches doing more against hate speech than the President of the United States.

May they never find another web service willing to host them and the internet be a safe place full of cat videos forevermore.

3. Larry David, because the Curb Your Enthusiasm enthusiasm can't be curbed.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Well, if Larry David were having a good day or a bad day, you probably couldn't tell the difference. But fans have been waiting five years for a new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm and hackers couldn't wait a second longer.

I got bad news for you, buddy. Giphy

In an attempt to extort the network for millions of dollars, hackers of hacked into HBO, and have leaked episodes of Curb ahead of its October premiere. Variety reported that HBO has already offered the Mr. Robot wannabees $250,000 "bounty payment" to buy them more time to negotiate.

In a statement, HBO said that they will not yield to the hackers' pressure tactics, and asks fans to please, please, please be patient for what's guaranteed to be pretty, pretty, pretty good.

2. Kourtney Kardashian, because she's being mom-shamed for having fun.

Getty

Kourtney Kardashian is partying it up in Egypt with her hot young boy toy Younes Bendjima even though she has children.

it still feels like a dream A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

Look at this. Doesn't she know that she has children at home?

Kourtney Kardashian casually chilling in Sahel.. pic.twitter.com/sD5zNyqNc6 — Kenzy Saleh (@Kenzy_Saleh) August 8, 2017

Mom-shamers are out in full force, wondering not only if Kourtney remembers her kids, but if her kids remember her.

Kourtney Kardashian really thinks she's like 20 years old traveling the world and leaving her kids at home lmao smh — thaly 💙 (@thaly_h) August 10, 2017

For real, has #KourtneyKardashian spent any time with her kids this summer? She's in a new vacation spot every other week 🤔 — Kimberley Tiernan (@janeetiernann) August 9, 2017

I wonder if Kourtney Kardashian's kids remember her — Drew Coker (@oldrewish) August 11, 2017

Perez Hilton would like to take this opportunity to point out that HE wouldn't "abandon" his kids.

She's been vacationing all over the world this summer with her boy toy. She's doing her! I'd take my kids with me! https://t.co/lF3eKuUKJt — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) August 9, 2017

Now I hate having to be in a position of defending Kardashians, especially Kourtney who's the most boring one, but moms should be allowed to go on vacations. At least, that's what my mom used to say.

1. The white supremacist who got (dis)owned by his dad.

No son of mine. Twitter via Talking Points Memo

Here's a heartwarming tale to come out of the tragic nightmare that was this weekend. The father of a man identified as a participant in the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville has taken to a local news site to publicly denounce his son.

Pearce Tefft wrote in a letter to the Minnesota-North Dakota website Inforum about his son, Peter Tefft:

I, along with all of his siblings and his entire family, wish to loudly repudiate my son’s vile, hateful and racist rhetoric and actions. We do not know specifically where he learned these beliefs. He did not learn them at home.

Tefft included an anecdote about his son's truly horrid views:

He once joked, “The thing about us fascists is, it’s not that we don’t believe in freedom of speech. You can say whatever you want. We’ll just throw you in an oven.” Peter, you will have to shovel our bodies into the oven, too. Please son, renounce the hate, accept and love all.

Wake up, Peter. Choose family over the Führer.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.