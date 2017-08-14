5. Justin Bieber, because he got rejected after sliding into a gym's DMs.
Justin Bieber, who just cancelled his tour to get more in touch with a higher power, wanted to get in touch with a girl he saw on Instagram so badly he messaged her place of work.
The latest post by Georgia gym's Fitness on Broughton was of trainer Jessica Gober, who screenshot the whole exchange.
"Hahaha WTF" indeed.
Gober then followed up with pictures of her and her boyfriend, adding insult to injury for the Biebs.
Now, the whole thing is sad because it begs the question, how the hell did Justin Bieber find the Instagram of a random gym in Savannah, Georgia? Is he scrolling for fitspo? Going real far down on that explore tab? Hopefully, he'll explain it to us in one of his upcoming sermons.
4. The Nazis behind The Daily Stormer, because they need to find another place to Nazi.
The Daily Stormer dot com, a leaking sewage pipe of racist, violent filth, bought its domain name from GoDaddy, and is being asked by them to go.
After the violent weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia culminated in the tragic death of activist Heather Heyer as she was protesting white supremacists, the neo-Nazi site posted a heinous article mocking her.
A viral tweet by another activist, Amy Siskind, went viral and brought this to the attention of GoDaddy, which hosts the site, and doesn't want this sh*t on their servers.
We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service.— GoDaddy (@GoDaddy) August 14, 2017
Earlier this year, the Southern Poverty Law Center gave The Daily Stormer the honor of being called "the top hate site in America." Critics have criticized GoDaddy for giving a platform, and making money, off of hate speech.
But disparaging a murder victim and downplaying a terrorist attack seems to finally have crossed the line for GoDaddy, and they've been given 24 hours to flee.
Congratulations to GoDaddy for joining Tiki torches doing more against hate speech than the President of the United States.
May they never find another web service willing to host them and the internet be a safe place full of cat videos forevermore.
3. Larry David, because the Curb Your Enthusiasm enthusiasm can't be curbed.
Well, if Larry David were having a good day or a bad day, you probably couldn't tell the difference. But fans have been waiting five years for a new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm and hackers couldn't wait a second longer.
In an attempt to extort the network for millions of dollars, hackers of hacked into HBO, and have leaked episodes of Curb ahead of its October premiere. Variety reported that HBO has already offered the Mr. Robot wannabees $250,000 "bounty payment" to buy them more time to negotiate.
In a statement, HBO said that they will not yield to the hackers' pressure tactics, and asks fans to please, please, please be patient for what's guaranteed to be pretty, pretty, pretty good.
2. Kourtney Kardashian, because she's being mom-shamed for having fun.
Kourtney Kardashian is partying it up in Egypt with her hot young boy toy Younes Bendjima even though she has children.
Look at this. Doesn't she know that she has children at home?
Mom-shamers are out in full force, wondering not only if Kourtney remembers her kids, but if her kids remember her.
Perez Hilton would like to take this opportunity to point out that HE wouldn't "abandon" his kids.
Now I hate having to be in a position of defending Kardashians, especially Kourtney who's the most boring one, but moms should be allowed to go on vacations. At least, that's what my mom used to say.
1. The white supremacist who got (dis)owned by his dad.
Here's a heartwarming tale to come out of the tragic nightmare that was this weekend. The father of a man identified as a participant in the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville has taken to a local news site to publicly denounce his son.
Pearce Tefft wrote in a letter to the Minnesota-North Dakota website Inforum about his son, Peter Tefft:
I, along with all of his siblings and his entire family, wish to loudly repudiate my son’s vile, hateful and racist rhetoric and actions. We do not know specifically where he learned these beliefs. He did not learn them at home.
Tefft included an anecdote about his son's truly horrid views:
He once joked, “The thing about us fascists is, it’s not that we don’t believe in freedom of speech. You can say whatever you want. We’ll just throw you in an oven.”
Peter, you will have to shovel our bodies into the oven, too. Please son, renounce the hate, accept and love all.
Wake up, Peter. Choose family over the Führer.