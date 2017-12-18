5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Ted Cruz, because he got force-choked by Luke Skywalker.
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Senator Ted Cruz was summoned, and he now calls Planet Earth his home. While the whole world this weekend was busy seeing and obsessing over Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ted Cruz decided to get into a Twitter beef with the last Jedi himself (don't worry, it's not a spoiler—nothing director Rian Johnson hadn't tweeted out already).
Mark Hamill, when he's not busy playing Luke Skywalker, is a delightfully geeky dad on Twitter, and he's not afraid to call out political figures who embrace the Dark Side of the Force.
Jedi Master Skywalker condemned FCC Chairman Ajit Pai for evoking Star Wars to try and convince millennials that it was cool for him to repeal net neutrality rules, which is a total Sith move.
Now Ted Cruz, on his own odyssey to seem like a relatable, cool dude, decided to burn Mark "Hammill" and stick it to the Hollywood libs by defending Pai.
Hamill proceeded to hilariously roast the stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf-herder, bring up that time on 9/11 when Cruz's Twitter account liked porn.
Cruz still didn't know when to quit, and decided to smarm-splain Star Wars to Luke f*cking Skywalker.
The real Darth Vader's son—no, not Luke, but Donald Trump Jr.—thought this was epic, basically admitting that by fighting the Jedi, Republicans are the bad guys.
But as Yoda would say, "Taking on the Star Wars fandom, smart it is not."
4. Matt Damon, because he got dragged by his ex for his comments about sexual misconduct.
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's best friend, was trending over the weekend for his hot take on sexual harassment allegations taking down men in Hollywood.
In an interview with film critic Peter Travers, Damon voiced his concerns about the "culture of outrage" surrounding sexual assault.
I think we’re in this watershed moment. I think it’s great. I think it’s wonderful that women are feeling empowered to tell their stories, and it’s totally necessary. I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior, right? And we’re going to have to figure—you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?
Later, he added:
We live in this culture of outrage and injury. You know, that we’re going to have to correct enough to kind of go, ‘Wait a minute. None of us came here perfect.
Damon defended newly disgraced comedian Louis CK, saying, "I don’t know Louis CK. I’ve never met him. I’m a fan of his, but I don’t imagine he’s going to do those things again. You know what I mean? I imagine the price that he’s paid at this point is so beyond anything..."
Minnie Driver, Damon's ex and Good Will Hunting co-star, tweeted "woah man," explaining that this view undermines women's real pain.
Driver elaborated on her tweets Sunday in The Guardian.
"I felt I desperately needed to say something. I’ve realised that most men, good men, the men that I love, there is a cut-off in their ability to understand. They simply cannot understand what abuse is like on a daily level," she said.
"I honestly think that until we get on the same page, you can’t tell a woman about their abuse. A man cannot do that. No one can. It is so individual and so personal, it’s galling when a powerful man steps up and starts dictating the terms, whether he intends it or not."
Driver questioned Damon's desire to defend CK.
It seems to me that he thinks that because he didn’t rape somebody – so far as we know – that what he did do wasn’t as bad.
That’s a problem if good men like Matt Damon are thinking like that then we’re in a lot of fucking trouble. We need good intelligent men to say this is all bad across the board, condemn it all and start again.
So, men, before you chime in with your thoughts on sexual harassment, remember how the victims might feel.
3. Senator Bob Corker, because he got caught accepting a bribe.
Bob Corker, a Republican senator from Tennessee who famously called the White House an "adult day care center," first voted against the GOP tax bill, but now he's magically on board.
Hmmm...could it have something to do with a recently-added provision that would personally enrich Corker as a real estate owner? According to Senate majority whip John Cornyn, yes, that's it!
Cornyn said on ABC yesterday that the tax provision that Corker (and Trump!) would personally make millions off of was part of an effort to "cobble together the votes we needed to get this bill passed."
It couldn't be more transparent. People who don't want to see vital services get cut to fund tax breaks for the rich quickly got the hashtag #CorkerKickback trending to shame him for accepting a bribe.
After #CorkerKickback started trending, Corker claimed he DIDN'T READ THE BILL that he had just agreed to vote yes on, which makes it even worse.
Dude, we see you. Don't be a cork soaker.
2. The woman who was denied access to an airport lounge because she was wearing Uggs.
There are plenty of stories of people unjustly removed from airplanes and airports, but this one completely makes sense.
Singer Joanne Catherall was touring Australia with her band The Human League, and no trip through Australia is complete without buying some Uggs.
But apparently, these boots that have treads on the bottom so one could wear them outside aren't fancy enough for Qantas Airlines.
Despite the boots having soles that enable one to wear them outside, Qantas considers them sleepwear.
Why would an @UGG boot I wear outdoors in all weathers be classed as sleepwear in @Qantas lounge but nowhere else that I have ever been on this earth ? pic.twitter.com/G04kWSN4c4— Joanne Human League (@Lubycat) December 14, 2017
As someone pointed out this is an @UGG slipper pic.twitter.com/iaZTQNRw7O— Joanne Human League (@Lubycat) December 14, 2017
Whereas what I had on were outdoor @UGG BOOTS pic.twitter.com/IPUPLV7QHf— Joanne Human League (@Lubycat) December 14, 2017
First of all, what kind of snobbery is this?
Second, who wants to wear anything but slippers to the airport? Crikey, mate!
1. Kate Winslet, because she got extremely side-eyed by her fellow actresses for defending Woody Allen.
Yesterday, the Los Angels Times released a roundtable with actresses from Oscar-buzzy movies and oh my god, you should see everyone's face when Kate Winslet starts praising alleged child molester Woody Allen.
The reaction shots went viral on Twitter, and Margot Robbie has officially become my mood board.
big fucking mood (she deadass kept her eyes closed for like 3 secs) pic.twitter.com/wFgXbqAxqf— gabi (@harleivy) December 17, 2017
Winslet hath been declared "canceled" by the internet as well.
The Los Angeles Times, the very publication Winslet was speaking to, recently published an op-ed by Allen's daughter, Dylan Farrow, on the sexual abuse she allegedly endured at the age of seven.
Farrow called out actors for working and praising Allen, and questioned why he appears to be among the only Hollywood men not facing consequences in the midst of the #MeToo revolution.
Kate, this isn't a good look. And people have only just begun to forgive you for not letting Jack Dawson on that door.