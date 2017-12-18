5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Ted Cruz, because he got force-choked by Luke Skywalker. getty A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Senator Ted Cruz was summoned, and he now calls Planet Earth his home. While the whole world this weekend was busy seeing and obsessing over Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ted Cruz decided to get into a Twitter beef with the last Jedi himself (don't worry, it's not a spoiler—nothing director Rian Johnson hadn't tweeted out already). Mark Hamill, when he's not busy playing Luke Skywalker, is a delightfully geeky dad on Twitter, and he's not afraid to call out political figures who embrace the Dark Side of the Force. Jedi Master Skywalker condemned FCC Chairman Ajit Pai for evoking Star Wars to try and convince millennials that it was cool for him to repeal net neutrality rules, which is a total Sith move. Cute video Ajit "Aren't I Precious?" Pai 🤮-but you are profoundly unworthy 2 wield a lightsaber-A Jedi acts selflessly for the common man-NOT lie 2 enrich giant corporations. Btw-did you pay John Williams his royalty? @AjitPaiFCCorpShill #AJediYouAreNOT pic.twitter.com/SpIcOEySUY — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 16, 2017 Now Ted Cruz, on his own odyssey to seem like a relatable, cool dude, decided to burn Mark "Hammill" and stick it to the Hollywood libs by defending Pai. .@HammillHimself Luke, I know Hollywood can be confusing, but it was Vader who supported govt power over everything said & done on the Internet. That's why giant corps (Google, Facebook, Netflix) supported the FCC power grab of net neutrality. Reject the dark side: Free the net! https://t.co/nARkMvIEYk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2017

Hamill proceeded to hilariously roast the stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf-herder, bring up that time on 9/11 when Cruz's Twitter account liked porn. Thanks for smarm-spaining it to me @tedcruz I know politics can be confusing, but you'd have more credibility if you spelled my name correctly. I mean IT'S RIGHT THERE IN FRONT OF YOU! Maybe you're just distracted from watching porn at the office again❤️-mh https://t.co/nHpJVG1Wpe — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 17, 2017 Cruz still didn't know when to quit, and decided to smarm-splain Star Wars to Luke f*cking Skywalker. Yes, that's it. So sorry to misspell your name. Respond not with facts, but with anger. Who was it that said, "Fear is the path to the dark side…fear leads to anger…anger leads to hate"? (1/2) https://t.co/uwMMzgKC1R — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2017 giphy

The real Darth Vader's son—no, not Luke, but Donald Trump Jr.—thought this was epic, basically admitting that by fighting the Jedi, Republicans are the bad guys. Ted Cruz kills Luke Skywalker again... Jedi apparently no match for facts. https://t.co/p1hiAR1hLC — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 18, 2017 But as Yoda would say, "Taking on the Star Wars fandom, smart it is not." Before you tweet, ask yourself:



✅ Am I literally picking a fight with Luke Skywalker?

✅Am I arguing against net neutrality?

✅Am I on the Internet?

✅ Is my name Ted Cruz?



If you answered yes to any of these, holy shit don’t do it. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) December 18, 2017

4. Matt Damon, because he got dragged by his ex for his comments about sexual misconduct. Getty Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's best friend, was trending over the weekend for his hot take on sexual harassment allegations taking down men in Hollywood. In an interview with film critic Peter Travers, Damon voiced his concerns about the "culture of outrage" surrounding sexual assault. I think we’re in this watershed moment. I think it’s great. I think it’s wonderful that women are feeling empowered to tell their stories, and it’s totally necessary. I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior, right? And we’re going to have to figure—you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?

Later, he added: We live in this culture of outrage and injury. You know, that we’re going to have to correct enough to kind of go, ‘Wait a minute. None of us came here perfect. Damon defended newly disgraced comedian Louis CK, saying, "I don’t know Louis CK. I’ve never met him. I’m a fan of his, but I don’t imagine he’s going to do those things again. You know what I mean? I imagine the price that he’s paid at this point is so beyond anything..."

Minnie Driver, Damon's ex and Good Will Hunting co-star, tweeted "woah man," explaining that this view undermines women's real pain. God God, SERIOUSLY? https://t.co/NDZFrLDXil — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) December 15, 2017 There are so many men I love who do NOT frame the differentiation between sexual misconduct assault and rape as an excuse or worse- our problem. Such bollocks.. — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) December 15, 2017 No. You don’t get to be hierarchical with abuse. And you don’t get to tell women that because some guy only showed them their penis their pain isnt as great as a woman who was raped. — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) December 16, 2017

Driver elaborated on her tweets Sunday in The Guardian. "I felt I desperately needed to say something. I’ve realised that most men, good men, the men that I love, there is a cut-off in their ability to understand. They simply cannot understand what abuse is like on a daily level," she said. "I honestly think that until we get on the same page, you can’t tell a woman about their abuse. A man cannot do that. No one can. It is so individual and so personal, it’s galling when a powerful man steps up and starts dictating the terms, whether he intends it or not."

Driver questioned Damon's desire to defend CK. It seems to me that he thinks that because he didn’t rape somebody – so far as we know – that what he did do wasn’t as bad. That’s a problem if good men like Matt Damon are thinking like that then we’re in a lot of fucking trouble. We need good intelligent men to say this is all bad across the board, condemn it all and start again. So, men, before you chime in with your thoughts on sexual harassment, remember how the victims might feel.

3. Senator Bob Corker, because he got caught accepting a bribe. Getty Bob Corker, a Republican senator from Tennessee who famously called the White House an "adult day care center," first voted against the GOP tax bill, but now he's magically on board. Hmmm...could it have something to do with a recently-added provision that would personally enrich Corker as a real estate owner? According to Senate majority whip John Cornyn, yes, that's it!

Cornyn said on ABC yesterday that the tax provision that Corker (and Trump!) would personally make millions off of was part of an effort to "cobble together the votes we needed to get this bill passed." It couldn't be more transparent. People who don't want to see vital services get cut to fund tax breaks for the rich quickly got the hashtag #CorkerKickback trending to shame him for accepting a bribe. “I demand to know how all this jewelry was crammed into my pocket before I left the store without paying for it!” #CorkerKickback https://t.co/CW0uIrh2NT — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) December 18, 2017

If @SenBobCorker votes YES on the tax bill, the #Corkerkickback will be the only thing that will be remembered about his Senate career. https://t.co/P6hqiObcdj — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) December 18, 2017 After #CorkerKickback started trending, Corker claimed he DIDN'T READ THE BILL that he had just agreed to vote yes on, which makes it even worse. Dude, we see you. Don't be a cork soaker. 2. The woman who was denied access to an airport lounge because she was wearing Uggs. Shutterstock

There are plenty of stories of people unjustly removed from airplanes and airports, but this one completely makes sense. Singer Joanne Catherall was touring Australia with her band The Human League, and no trip through Australia is complete without buying some Uggs. But apparently, these boots that have treads on the bottom so one could wear them outside aren't fancy enough for Qantas Airlines. Denied access @Qantas business class lounge in @Melair Melbourne Airport apparently Ugg (Australia) Boots are deemed sleepwear by the lady working there although no problem in any of the other lounges so far.Helpfully she suggested I go to one of the shops & purchase some shoes — Joanne Human League (@Lubycat) December 14, 2017 giphy

Despite the boots having soles that enable one to wear them outside, Qantas considers them sleepwear. Hi Joanne, we endeavour to remain consistent and uphold our Lounge's dress guidelines to all our guests . You may find details here: https://t.co/oiCgy2V1jR. Mark — Qantas (@Qantas) December 14, 2017 Why would an @UGG boot I wear outdoors in all weathers be classed as sleepwear in @Qantas lounge but nowhere else that I have ever been on this earth ? pic.twitter.com/G04kWSN4c4 — Joanne Human League (@Lubycat) December 14, 2017 As someone pointed out this is an @UGG slipper pic.twitter.com/iaZTQNRw7O — Joanne Human League (@Lubycat) December 14, 2017

Whereas what I had on were outdoor @UGG BOOTS pic.twitter.com/IPUPLV7QHf — Joanne Human League (@Lubycat) December 14, 2017 First of all, what kind of snobbery is this? Second, who wants to wear anything but slippers to the airport? Crikey, mate! 1. Kate Winslet, because she got extremely side-eyed by her fellow actresses for defending Woody Allen. YouTube Yesterday, the Los Angels Times released a roundtable with actresses from Oscar-buzzy movies and oh my god, you should see everyone's face when Kate Winslet starts praising alleged child molester Woody Allen.

Twitter Twitter Twitter The reaction shots went viral on Twitter, and Margot Robbie has officially become my mood board. everyone's reactions when kate winslet started talking about working with woody allen lol pic.twitter.com/XUdFcFWfD6 — gabi (@harleivy) December 17, 2017

big fucking mood (she deadass kept her eyes closed for like 3 secs) pic.twitter.com/wFgXbqAxqf — gabi (@harleivy) December 17, 2017 Winslet hath been declared "canceled" by the internet as well. Kate Winslet is forever canceled. Hope his latest film tanks. — Julie Lukey (@jlukeySD) December 15, 2017 The Los Angeles Times, the very publication Winslet was speaking to, recently published an op-ed by Allen's daughter, Dylan Farrow, on the sexual abuse she allegedly endured at the age of seven. Farrow called out actors for working and praising Allen, and questioned why he appears to be among the only Hollywood men not facing consequences in the midst of the #MeToo revolution.

Kate, this isn't a good look. And people have only just begun to forgive you for not letting Jack Dawson on that door.