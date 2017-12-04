5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Trump's lawyer John Dowd, because he stacked up the obstruction of justice case against the president. giphy On Saturday, the careful and cautious President Donald Trump sent out saying he knew that guilty pleader Michael Flynn lied to the FBI. Considering the fact that fired FBI Director James Comey testified that Trump told him in January to lay off the Flynn case, legal experts claim that Trump knowing that Flynn broke the law and trying to influence the investigation is obstruction of justice. I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2017 It gets weirder and worse! Later that day, one of Trump's trio of lawyers took credit for ill-advised tweet. Lawyer John Dowd told The Washington Post that "he drafted the tweet for Trump and acknowledged that it was sloppily worded." One of Trump's babysitters, Kellyanne Conway, said she was with Trump "all day" and that he didn't do the tweet. Kellyanne Conway says she was with Trump "all day" Saturday and that John Dowd crafted the Flynn tweet and sent it to the "director of social media." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 4, 2017

Dowd's fellow lawyers are in awe of the stupidity, and wondering if he's simply a the Fall Guy for Trump. Dowd’s explanation to CNN makes no sense. He claims he wrote the tweet claiming Flynn was fired partly for lying to the FBI, but he also rejects the idea that POTUS knew Flynn had lied. Why would you write the tweet then, Dowd? Or did you?

(@NatashaBertrand makes a similar point) pic.twitter.com/3hfU1Nllls — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 3, 2017 Why President Trump's tweet about Flynn and the FBI puts him in jeopardy. @KenDilanianNBC explains: pic.twitter.com/Jp7ZWNfKC2 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 4, 2017 As the story gets more twisted and we plunge further into the depths of Hell, Dowd basically conceded to Axios that the case appears to show clear intent to obstruct the FBI investigation, but it can't be obstruction of justice because "the president can't commit obstruction of justice." WHAT?!

Giphy The "President cannot obstruct justice because he is the chief law enforcement officer under [the Constitution's Article II] and has every right to express his view of any case," Dowd claims to Axios. While it's no surprise that someone in Trumpworld is saying something patently false, this one just reeks of ridiculousness. If you recall correctly, the Articles of Impeachment against one Richard Nixon used the opener saying he "obstructed, and impeded the administration of justice."

Oh, and Bill Clinton, too. For reference, one of the Articles of Impeachment against Bill Clinton: “The president obstructed justice in an effort to delay, impede, cover up and conceal the existence of evidence related to the Jones case.” https://t.co/4AVE57cFn8 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 4, 2017 So basically, Trump's best defense at this point is that he did all the bad things, but can't be punished because he's the president. While that's a truly terrible defense that does not stand up under any degree of scrutiny, Dowd is right about one thing: Trump can't be punished, because the Republican Congress doesn't want to punish him.

MakeAGIF 4. The guy literally scarred for life by a silly mustache. Tourist left with ‘mustache’ scar after bad reaction to henna tattoo https://t.co/MlQH0Ayob4 pic.twitter.com/rYdiFjinGJ — Luxury Fashion Italy (@LuxuryFashionIt) November 30, 2017 What started as a fun, goofy addition on vacation in Spain turned into a threatening skin condition. Aaran Maye, 28, got a henna tattooed twirly mustache on the boardwalk in Benidorm, Spain, but later landed in intesive care when, according to The New York Post, his "face immediately started to tingle before his face swelled up and he was left with puss dripping from the inking."

Millenials do the darndest things. https://t.co/vCTtrLdvRn via @nypost — Matthew (@MatthewJBrenner) December 2, 2017 Maye went straight from the airport to the hospital. "It was fine at first but then it got tingly, the next day it was blistering and pussing and by Sunday my face was a balloon. The doctors said 100 percent you’re going to have a scar for six months. It will be exactly in the outline of a mustache," he said. "They did mention a skin graft and that it might be permanent. I was trying not to hear it, to be honest."

Henna Tattoo Allergy Leaves Man with Potentially Permanent Handlebar Mustache Scar https://t.co/z1raCgBIcC pic.twitter.com/0DPpgcfUxN — NewsRains.com (@NewsRains) December 4, 2017 Lucky for Maye, big twirly mustaches are popular among hipsters these days. So while his new facial decoration might not necessarily have been on purpose, with the right hashtag, he could probably get the look trending. 3. Jared Kushner, because he got outed as a lawbreaker in front of a live audience. Getty

Last Friday, news broke that Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn plead guilty to lying to the FBI, and that Jared Kushner should be afraid. The guilty plea revealed that Flynn lied to FBI agents about his various conversations with the Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak. One of those conversations came at the instruction of a "senior Trump transition official" to call up members of the UN National Security Council and ask them to delay a vote on condemning Israeli settlements until after the Trumps take office. Because the United States only has one president at a time, working to undermine the current administration's policy with foreign powers is against the law, and the "senior Trump transition official" advocating for this illegal action was revealed to be the Kush himself.

On Sunday at a forum on Middle East policy, the conference's sponsor Haim Saban publicly thanked Kushner breaking the law, and oh my god, you should see his face. Video of Haim Saban thanking Jared Kushner for instructing #Flynn to call Kislyak on Dec 22nd & undermine Obama efforts on Israel at UNSC then. 1 of 2 calls that got Flynn in trouble with Mueller. Saban: “nothing illegal”. @BrookingsInst #saban17 pic.twitter.com/RfHAIxSECq — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) December 3, 2017 Twitter Twitter

The internet couldn't get over Kushner's expression: like a deer who just got caught in a police car's headlights. The look on Kushner’s face after Saban thanks him for instructing Flynn to commit a crime: Priceless. https://t.co/dJa2SbLkB4 — Real Patriot (@2020pleasehurry) December 3, 2017 All coming to the surface. Kushner's face at the end was priceless. https://t.co/VTNVUPFYMh — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) December 4, 2017 Watch this all the way to the end (it's only a little over a minute) and look at the "oh shit I can't believe you did that" look on Kushner's face. And the silence is deafening.. https://t.co/6unsJsOh12 — Ed Bott LLC (pass-through) (@edbott) December 3, 2017 Ivanka likes her men like she likes her coffee: with secret, legally dubious conversations with the Russians that undermine U.S. policy.

2. Pamela Anderson, because she's being blasted for victim-blaming. getty Remember Pamela Anderson? Well, she gave an interview where she blamed Harvey Weinstein's many victims for becoming victims, and now is doubling down. On Megyn Kelly Today, the former Baywatch star said: I think it was common knowledge. That certain people or certain producers in Hollywood are people to avoid privately. You know what you're getting in to if you go to a hotel room, alone.

People were mad that Anderson would suggest that continuing with a meeting when the mega-prodcuer insists that it will continue upstairs gives him permission to assault you. On Saturday, Anderson published an essay where she responded to the criticism of her comments, calling a Weinstein a "sexist pig and a bully," but still won't apologize for the victim-blaming: So this is not victim blaming but looking at the issue from the angle of women being aware of certain problems and how to spot them and fight them. It is totally hypocritical to ignore this. And it is not helping anyone to ignore the realities in the society we live in. The causes of the problem and solutions are complex and women who do not live in the utopian bubble must be aware of what is going on. And that is what I have highlighted. I do NOT wish apologise for what I said. And will not get coerced into apology. This exactly what I am saying is a problem with the contemporary “victimhoood feminism”! The people who subscribe to that notion tolerate and actually expect women to talk about the stories of abuse and experiences with creeps. But they would NOT tolerate a woman with her own opinion. So pathetic.

She will not be "coerced into apology." It's a shame of circumstances and pressure made her do something she didn't want to do. 1. Kevin Spacey, because he officially lost his job. getty Today, Netflix officially announced that they have finally reached an agreement to continue production of House of Cards in 2018—with Robin Wright's Claire Underwood as the sole Underwood returning. Netflix

Production for season six of the show was halted when actor Anthony Rapp (nothing but respect for MY Mark Cohen) alleged that Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 and Spacey was 26. This is good news for the 2,000 people in Baltimore who work on House of Cards, where the series is filmed and the hardcore Card-heads who just want closure. I can't wait to see how Frank is killed off—hopefully Claire shoves him in front of a train.