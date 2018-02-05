5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Tom Brady, because he's a loser. getty Last night was the 52nd annual Super Bowl, also known as the Tony Awards of football. The Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots game turned into a proxy war, with Tom Brady and the Patriots standing in for Trump, and the Eagles the hope for everyone else. The world proceeded to explode when Philadelphia pulled off an underdog victory. Philadelphians were so excited they decided to eat horse shit off the ground, and yeah, I don't get that either. Philadelphia has officially gone full Cleveland by eating horse shit, never go full Cleveland pic.twitter.com/RoMUkjGfrh — Barstool Heartland (@barstoolhrtland) February 5, 2018 Patriots quarterback and 80s movie villain Tom Brady, who already has five Super Bowl rings, was a little bitchy about not getting to add a sixth to his collection. giphy The ageless QuarterbackBot is reviled by everyone except Bostonians and Trump. He's hated by everyone outside of Massachusetts for being so damn good at his job, and loathed by the 59.7% of Americans who don't approve of Trump for being his friend.

Tom Brady would have won if he was throwing a soccer ball. He is my friend and a total winner! @Patriots — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2015 If you still haven’t picked a team to root for tonight, remember that Tom Brady keeps a MAGA hat in his locker. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/RQKDwJikw6 — David Cox (@jdavidcox) February 4, 2018 Scores of Eagles fans took the horse shit out of their mouths long enough to chant "F*ck Tom Brady." Hundreds of Philadelphians are literally marching down Market Street right now screaming “FUCK TOM BRADY” pic.twitter.com/6v42MNIUjn — Makiki Reuvers (@makiki_reuvers) February 5, 2018 Perhaps because the feeling of losing is quite foreign to Brady, he was a total weenie and stormed off the field, not stopping to congratulate Eagles quarterback Nick Foles or perform some traditional "good game" handshakes.

No matter who you are or where you're from, you have to admit that it's super fun to see this grown man cry. 4. Justin Timberlake, because he may have brought sexy back, but now it's gone. getty *NSYNC alum Justin Timberlake returned to the Super Bowl fourteen years after revealing Janet Jackson's breast, and people already thought it was unfair that Timberlake didn't suffer any consequences while Jackson's career was ruined.

Not only did Timberlake's performance underwhelm critics, he gave people something new to be angry about. giphy Firstly, Timberlake had the chutzpah to sing the very song that was the soundtrack to Nipplegate, "Rock Your Body," which viewers found disrespectful. So he comes in singing “Rock Your Body?” The song from the “wardrobe malfunction” that pretty much ended Janet’s career and he’s been able to just pretend didn’t happen? No wonder he was in “Trolls.” — Chris Larsen (@gatorsax2010) February 5, 2018 I can't be the only one who thinks that leading with "Rock Your Body" was tone-deaf, all things considered. #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay — Steve Helling (@stevehelling) February 5, 2018

Timberlake also pissed off Prince fans by performing alongside a projection of the late pop star, which is something Prince explicitly disapproved of. Justin Timberlake under fire after giving a tribute to Prince during the SuperBowl Halftime Show despite Prince's public statements against Timberlake and Prince's strong beliefs against technology like the one used to present Prince as a hologram. #Prince pic.twitter.com/z1tqRQHPiP — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) February 5, 2018 Prince, who passed away in 2016, once described performing with a deceased artist through digital editing to be "demonic." 20 years before his projection appeared during Justin Timberlake's halftime show, Prince made it clear how he felt about using technology to perform with an artist who had passed away. #SuperBowl https://t.co/Guxi2B6PlV pic.twitter.com/XwdIctpAt1 — E! News (@enews) February 5, 2018 Needless to say, the "tribute" was not well-received.

When you’re not watching the halftime show but know they did the Prince thing pic.twitter.com/c1jy6mieuc — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) February 5, 2018 Katy Perry did not ride a 30 foot tall golden lion, Beyoncé did NOT perform a tribute for Black Lives Matter and Lady Gaga did NOT fall off a roof for Justin Timberlake to disrespect Prince and wear a camouflage suit at the Super Bowl — ‏ْ (@pradacarey) February 5, 2018 Someone in the stadium captured on video that the only excitement for JT was coming from the planted crowd as seen on TV. Y’all it is SO quiet in here. Only the fake crowd y’all see on camera cares about Justin. pic.twitter.com/V01zFCeLbE — Chaos and Disorder (@onlychyld) February 5, 2018 For those keeping track at home, that's two artists Timberlake majorly disrespected, and his own performance in a strange camo suit just wasn't good enough to justify it.

3. Kevin Hart, because he acted like a tiny drunken fool. getty Philadelphian comedian Kevin Hart had a bit too much fun watching the Eagles win the Super Bowl. The fun-size man was so drunk that he forgot that he wasn't on the team. An Eagle-eyed viewer (get it?!) caught Hart trying to get on the podium to receive the Lombardi Trophy, and getting denied by security.

Yoooo. Is that Kevin Hart trying to get past security and being denied?!? 😭😭😭😭 #superbowl pic.twitter.com/gzag0XqmAZ — Vasu Kulkarni (@Vasu) February 5, 2018 giphy The party didn't stop there. Hart then crashed an NFL Network interview with Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox. "Philadelphia’s a great city," Hart said. "I thought, I hope this is an example of what we can do. We gave a f–k … ooh. I’m out."

"Yeah, I’m still a little tipsy, but the world can kiss my ass," Hart said. Next time the Eagles win the Super Bowl, he should listen to his wife. 2. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, because he got caught criticizing Trump in 2016...again. getty Scott Pruitt, the guy appointed by Donald Trump to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, has been repealing a lot of the Environmental Protection aspects, rendering it just an Agency.

But before he was stripping mentions of climate change from government websites and repealing rules that protected kids from harmful pesticides, he was calling Trump an "empty vessel" on "the Constitution and the rule of law." CNN uncovered that on an Oklahoma radio show in February 2016, Pruitt said, "I'm very concerned that perhaps if he's in the White House, that there may be a very blunt instrument as the voice of the Constitution."

As we all know, Trump is very good with handling criticism, and doesn't demand loyalty to the degree of obstructing justice, so he's likely to be very cool about this. This is the second anti-Trump Pruitt statement to be uncovered. Last week, Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (Shouldn't it be Sheldon Senate-Capitolbuilding?) was asked about the fact that he once said Trump would be "more abusive to the Constitution" than Obama. Pruitt pretended to have forgotten ever saying such a thing, but now that it looks like his comments are part of a pattern, he just might be on the outs with the prez.

1. Don Jr., because he wasn't invited to daddy's sportsball party. shutterstock Donald Trump Sr. hosted a strange-looking party at his private country club in Palm Beach, featuring college cheerleaders because of course it did. Trump spent Super Bowl Sunday with cheerleaders at his exclusive Mar-a-Lago resort — and left the lavish party early https://t.co/6InQeb0lyM pic.twitter.com/03vEup2SFg — Business Insider (@businessinsider) February 5, 2018 According to the White House pool report, Jared Kushner, Barron Trump, and the previously-shafted Tiffany Trump were there.

Meanwhile, as reporter Ashley Feinberg notes, Large Adult Son Don Jr. spent the night on the floor. don jr fucking shafted again https://t.co/FHxCYBUxc3 pic.twitter.com/Vk6671oUDh — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 5, 2018 Junior posted a pic to Instagram as well. Peep the guacamole—it's surprising that Don Jr. lets his kids eat Mexican food. Indoor picnic. #superbowl A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Feb 4, 2018 at 3:26pm PST Was Don Jr. not invited because he consistently gets the entire family in legal trouble? Or did he just not feel like taking a taxpayer-funded trip to Palm Beach?

Either way, he's definitely experiencing FOMO.