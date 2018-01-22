5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, because he pissed the base off by turning the government back on. getty Welp, RIP Government Shutdown, January 20th, 2018 - January 22nd, 2018. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced on the Senate floor that they have reached an agreement to reopen the federal government, ending two days of finger pointing and hashtag wars. One of those days included the lively, progressive celebration of the Women's March which called on the government to protect DREAMers, undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children. The future is listening #PowerToThePolls @womensmarch #DreamActNow pic.twitter.com/vRXr3QxKVe — Wendy Cayenne (@onehopewendy) January 21, 2018 In exchange for Democratic votes to stop the shutdown, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised a vote on immigration policy in the coming weeks, as the deal only funds the government through February 8th. McConnell promised... but did he pinky-promise? giphy Many liberals and progressives are upset by the deal. Democrats have managed to accede to Republican demands, demoralize their energized base, give a disengaged president a win, and look like they held a meaningless three day government shutdown — all at once. — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 22, 2018

any democrat who even indicates that they might believe anything mitch mcconnell says needs to be primaried https://t.co/8gfwhgehCE — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) January 22, 2018 Democrats surrender.



Not sure I understand the point of the last three days. — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) January 22, 2018 Senate Democrats are accepting the word of a man and a party that have repeatedly broken their promises to the American people.



Over 2,000 #DACA recipients will lose their status while waiting until February 8th.



Why should we trust Mitch McConnell? https://t.co/fEHjYkE9Oe — Latino Victory (@latinovictoryus) January 22, 2018 The Democrats appear to have caved. Rather than continuing to insist that DACA, opioids, and their other demands be addressed, it looks as though they have taken a deal to end the shutdown that relies upon a @SenateMajLdr promise. If so, they are fools. https://t.co/aBtXXooySR pic.twitter.com/XPhMI6umRu — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) January 22, 2018

The funny thing about @TheDemocrats continuing to fear the Republican base more than their own is that conservative voters have proven much more forgiving than liberals. Capitulating like this the Monday after the Women’s Marches is particularly obtuse. Folks will remember this. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) January 22, 2018 anyway, I am confident that Mcconnell, who is famous for his transparent and good-faith negotiating, is not already figuring out a way to ratfuck the Dems on this — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) January 22, 2018 Before you criticize the Senate Democrats, think about how terrifying it must have been for them to almost be effective. — Johnny McNulty, god dammit. (@JohnnyMcNulty) January 22, 2018 Find someone who loves you as much as Congressional Democrats love alienating their base — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) January 22, 2018

I'm leaving the Democratic Party today.



They're complicit w/ every single young person living in fear. Every pain Latino & immigrant families feel from here out is 100% due to @TheDemocrats not fully embracing us as American. Implicit racism is equally as harmful. I'm done. pic.twitter.com/4mrNaz6rO6 — Alida Garcia (@leedsgarcia) January 22, 2018 Trump and the Republicans are happy about this, so I guess that makes it all worth it. Trump world and WH sources dancing in end zone: “Trump wins again... “ Schumer and Dems “caved... gambled and lost.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 22, 2018 4. Jennifer Lawrence, because the best actress winner is nominated for worst actress. getty

Jennifer Lawrence, winner of the 2013 Academy Award for Best Actress, is up for a different type of award this time around. giphy Lawrence has achieved the dishonor of being nominated for Worst Actress at the Razzies for her performance in mother!, alongside Katherine Heigl for Unforgettable, Dakota Johnson for Fifty Shades Darker, Tyler Perry for Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween, and Emma Watson for The Circle. giphy

Congrats? J.Law has a lot of stans who find this nomination unjust. mother! has plenty of problems, but Jennifer Lawrence's performance is not one of them. A Razzie nomination reflects poorly on the awards, not her. — Chris Schilling (@schillingc) January 22, 2018 The presence of MOTHER! and Aronofsky on that moronic Razzies list is predictable, whatever, badge of honor. But who out there thought Jennifer Lawrence was anything short of superb in it? (And why does Dakota Johnson keep appearing? Redeeming facets, people!) — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) January 22, 2018 Okay, #Razzies, I didn't like #mother! either. But #JenniferLawrence was amazing in it, and she in no way deserves your nomination. — Andrea Thompson (@areelofonesown) January 22, 2018

It's not her fault that the film was so divisive—it's the fault of her ex-boyfriend, mother! director Darren Aronofsky, a man of many scarves. The only thing more unsettling than ‘mother!’ is Darren Aronofsky in all these scarves https://t.co/lEgTiCJcDJ pic.twitter.com/b3sk3IdgRz — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) September 22, 2017 We'll find out tomorrow if J.Law scores an Best Actress Oscar nomination in addition to her Worst Actress one. 3. Matt Lauer, because his wife reportedly kicked him out of the house. getty

According to Page Six, disgraced former Today Show anchor Matt Lauer has been booted from his Hamptons home two months after reports came out that he habitually committed sexual assault. A name once synonymous with being a a cheerful morning person, Lauer is now known for his "Matt Lauer Button"—a feature in his old NBC office where he could lock the doors to his office remotely from his desk to trap people inside. "Lauer’s wife of nearly two decades, Dutch former model Annette Roque, has forced him out of the Hamptons estate they shared with their three kids, one of whom is away at college, according to a well-placed source," Page Six writes.

Roque as not yet filed for divorce, but "it is likely to happen soon." There's even more tea, apparently: They have been living separate lives for a decade, with Roque remaining at the couple’s properties on Long Island while Lauer lived in their Park Avenue apartment during the week. But a source close to Lauer, who turned 60 at the end of December, said that since he was fired, he has been fighting to save his marriage, although Roque “is being very cold.” You'd be "very cold" too if you learned that your husband consistently had his penis out at the office.

2. The Philadelphia Eagles fan who got arrested for punching a horse. Philadelphia Police Department If you feel like you've heard this story before, it's because you have. Last week, a hardcore Eagles fan and horse hater was arrested for punching a police horse after the Eagles vs. Falcons game, and now another dude decided to do the same tailgating the game against the Vikings. Andrew Tornetta, 19, thought it would be fun to get hyped for the ultimately winning game with a little man-on-horse violence. The video is f*cking insane.

According to the police, here's how it went down: The corporal gave verbal commands for the persons to leave the area. However, one person refused. While mounted atop the horse, the corporal began to escort him away from the crowd, again telling him to leave. The offender became verbally combative and maneuvered himself out of his jacket, and was grabbed by his sweatshirt to maintain control, due to him being under arrest. The corporal gave verbal commands for the persons to leave the area. However, one person refused. While mounted atop the horse, the corporal began to escort him away from the crowd, again telling him to leave. The offender became verbally combative and maneuvered himself out of his jacket, and was grabbed by his sweatshirt to maintain control, due to him being under arrest.

What is it with Philadelphians and punching horses? I'm starting to think that It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is a documentary. 1. This guy who got ghosted to the extreme. Fucking COLD lmao pic.twitter.com/Za3rXrxoPK — Saitlin (@horchatata) January 22, 2018 Revenge is a dish best served with execution fit for a CIA operation.

If you ever catch someone cheating, skip town and leave them to wonder if you're living or dead. Emotional torture is the least you can do.