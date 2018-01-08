5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Hugh Jackman, because he's a sore loser. getty Hugh Jackman, an actor, couldn't hide his true feelings when he lost the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy to James frickin' Franco for playing Tommy Wiseau. When the Tommys Wiseau made it to the stage, the camera cut to Jackman for a reaction shot and it is a breath of fresh air and brutal honesty. Award shows are all about reaction shots of gracious losers, and while Jackman is a loser, he isn't gracious. Hugh Jackman’s face realizing he just lost to this guy: pic.twitter.com/nWPhWQvNzs — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) January 8, 2018 Many people could relate to Jackman's face of confusion, disappointment and disgust. Im Hugh Jackman watching James Franco win best actor pic.twitter.com/TXqa9yNdLa — katie ✨ (@katieenallen) January 8, 2018 Hugh Jackman’s face upon seeing he lost Best Actor for his circus musical to James Franco imitating Tommy Wiseau is my new favorite reaction image to everything ever.#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/f5zH4Rgky4 — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 8, 2018 Find someone who looks at you like Hugh Jackman looks at James Franco: slack-jawed and bewildered. — Stephen Falk (@stephenfalk) January 8, 2018

And called out Franco for allegedly predatory behavior. Pretty sure this would be my face too if I was Hugh Jackman losing to James Franco, a gross predator of underaged girls who wore a TIMESUP pin to this stupid event and didn’t even get called out for his hypocrisy by Hollywood 🙄 https://t.co/T1QUTq9CJ5 — Jen Bartel (@heyjenbartel) January 8, 2018 Jackman was nominated for playing circus mogul P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman, a passion project he worked on for seven years. He lost to this guy. giphy

Who then did this to the guy he played. giphy It's a shame we'll never get to see Hugh Jackman shove the real P.T. Barnum away from the mic. 4. Steve Bannon, because he totally cucked himself. getty

"My comments were aimed at Paul Manafort, a seasoned campaign professional with experience and knowledge of how the Russians operate. He should have known they are duplicitous, cunning and not our friends. To reiterate, those comments were not aimed at Don Jr," he insists. For the people who still have yet to be fired from the White House, this humiliating apology from a man whose whole brand is predicated on being a brilliant, menacing Alpha Bro is too little, too late. Politico says of the reaction to Bannon's 297-word grovel-y apology: It did nothing to quell Trump’s rage at his former chief strategist or the anger of Bannon’s former West Wing colleagues, according to multiple administration officials, who said the vibe in the president’s circle was that people were unmoved by the statement. Asked whether there is anything Bannon can do at this point to get back in the president's good graces, one White House official said curtly, "Unlikely."

With Bannon's image as Trump's "man on the outside" torched, and his financial backers backing out, it looks like famous white supremacist is being written out of the movie he produced. giphy 3. The American tourist who streaked and threw feces at airport staff after overdosing on Viagra. shutterstock

An American tourist who claims to have taken "too many sex drugs" was arrested in Phuket, Thailand after whipping feces at staff and streaking through the halls. Steve Cho, 27, was vacationing in Thailand when things got a little too hard, and had to be chased by staff down the terminal. American tourist in naked feces-throwing rampage through Thailand airport after 'overdosing on Viagra' pic.twitter.com/QwrBpoJAQ6 — Blanche V. Mercaldi (@tammytabby) January 8, 2018 Cho ran naked through the departure hall, smashing souvenirs, but was ultimately able to calm down. According to The Daily Mail, Cho apologized and offered to pay any damages.

.@thurrott @bdsams Remember guys, it could always be worse. https://t.co/XY79UP8qcN — Chad Hassler (@chadhassler) January 8, 2018 After he stopped throwing poop, he was taken to a local police stations for medical checks and a routine psychiatric assessment. Sh*t literally got real. 2. Stephen Miller, because he embarrassingly had to be escorted by security after embarrassing himself on CNN. Getty

But, according to CBS News producer Arden Farhi and Business Insider's Linette Lopez, Miller wasn't just hamming it up for Trump's sake on screen: he's actually like that. Business Insider reports: Two sources close to the situation told Business Insider that after the taping was done Miller was asked to leave several times. He ignored those requests and ultimately security was called and he was escorted out, the sources said. Here’s a transcript of at least part of the not-seen-on-TV conversation between Stephen Miller and @jaketapper during the commercial break that followed the @CNNSotu interview... pic.twitter.com/NhBFrEeesA — Arden Farhi (@ArdenFarhi) January 8, 2018

A source at @CNN re the Stephen Miller interview with @jaketapper on @CNNSotu:



“The segment was over and Mr. Miller was politely asked to leave the set multiple times—after refusing to leave, he was escorted out by security.” — Arden Farhi (@ArdenFarhi) January 8, 2018 According to Farhi, Miller and Tapper also traded barbs after the cameras stopped rolling. Miller: You should be ashamed of yourself. Honestly. Tapper: This is the reason they don't put you out on TV. Okay? This is the reason. Miller: No, Jake. You brought me on to talk about the Camp David summit and you - Tapper: First of all, I had plenty of questions about immigration but you kept telling the same story over and over.

USA Network To think it can get even more embarrassing after praising Trump for Trump on TV. 1. Nancy Kerrigan, because Tonya Harding got cheered at the Golden Globes. getty The 90s are back, baby! Last night at the Golden Globe awards, Tonya Harding walked the red carpet and was thanked by Allison Janney who won best supporting actress for playing her mom.

Allison Janney thanks Tonya Harding during #GoldenGlobes win https://t.co/CXMiD0eR14 pic.twitter.com/zmpdy6XzDz — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2018 The movie, I, Tonya, tells the story of Harding's difficult life leading up to the 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, where Harding's abusive ex-husband hired someone to bash in Kerrigan's kneecaps. giphy I, Tonya, and Harding herself, insist that she was unaware of the attack beforehand, but people were still uncomfortable to see her celebrated.

But what about the victim, Nancy Kerrigan? There wouldn't be a movie without Nancy, either. I mean, somebody should thank NANCY KERRIGAN — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 8, 2018 👏🏽why 👏🏽is👏🏽Tanya👏🏽Harding👏🏽being👏🏽celebrated👏🏽 what a slap in the face to Nancy Kerrigan. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zlI19d2R1T — S.I.N (@LOVNADVICE) January 8, 2018 Imagine telling Nancy Kerrigan in 1994 her story would be nominated for “best comedy” — Brooks Wheelan (@brookswheelan) January 8, 2018

Nancy Kerrigan worked her ass off to recover from that knee injury, HAD TO GO TO THE OLYMPICS ON THE SAME TEAM A TONYA, WHO REFUSED TO DROP OUT, out skated Tonya and lost bc she was blamed for the circus surrounding her own assault — not great, bob! (@geeequinn) January 8, 2018 Some people even argue that celebrating Harding at last night's ceremony was ironic, considering the TIME'S UP! theme. Let’s acknowledge the disgusting irony. Tonight, the #goldenglobes talked about standing up against violence, assault, inequality, etc. BUT Tonya flipping Harding was there and applauded during Allison Janney’s speech?!? I wonder how her VICTIM, Nancy Kerrigan, felt about this. — Jenna Lyn (@jaaaay_okay) January 8, 2018 and yet, Hollywood - forgets the victim: Nancy Kerrigan. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 8, 2018

Hollywood hasn't completely forgotten about Kerrigan: She did get to teach North West how to skate. In a cruel twist of fate, today Tonya Harding is being applauded at the #GoldenGlobes while Nancy Kerrigan is being paid to skate in Kris Jenner’s back yard. pic.twitter.com/B0TMYHtRhI — Emily Jokinen (@EmJJokinen) January 8, 2018 In the meantime, we just have to wait for the inevitable Nancy Kerrigan biopic (starring Allison Williams?) to be made, and then she'll get to attend the ceremonies.