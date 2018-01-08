5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Hugh Jackman, because he's a sore loser.
Hugh Jackman, an actor, couldn't hide his true feelings when he lost the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy to James frickin' Franco for playing Tommy Wiseau.
When the Tommys Wiseau made it to the stage, the camera cut to Jackman for a reaction shot and it is a breath of fresh air and brutal honesty. Award shows are all about reaction shots of gracious losers, and while Jackman is a loser, he isn't gracious.
Many people could relate to Jackman's face of confusion, disappointment and disgust.
And called out Franco for allegedly predatory behavior.
Jackman was nominated for playing circus mogul P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman, a passion project he worked on for seven years.
He lost to this guy.
Who then did this to the guy he played.
It's a shame we'll never get to see Hugh Jackman shove the real P.T. Barnum away from the mic.
4. Steve Bannon, because he totally cucked himself.
Former White House chief strategist and current blog editor Steve Bannon brought the Fire and Fury to the recent book of that name. In the past week since chapters of the book were first released, the Ban man got called crazy by the president, lost his financial backers (aka sugar daddies), and got christened with a nickname by Donald Trump (Sloppy Steve—not his best work), so spent the weekend groveling for forgiveness.
Having called Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner's meeting "treasonous" in Fire and Fury, Bannon said in a statement to Axios that Don Jr. is "both a patriot and a good man." (But nothing about Jared. That beef is still on.)
"My comments were aimed at Paul Manafort, a seasoned campaign professional with experience and knowledge of how the Russians operate. He should have known they are duplicitous, cunning and not our friends. To reiterate, those comments were not aimed at Don Jr," he insists.
For the people who still have yet to be fired from the White House, this humiliating apology from a man whose whole brand is predicated on being a brilliant, menacing Alpha Bro is too little, too late.
Politico says of the reaction to Bannon's 297-word grovel-y apology:
It did nothing to quell Trump’s rage at his former chief strategist or the anger of Bannon’s former West Wing colleagues, according to multiple administration officials, who said the vibe in the president’s circle was that people were unmoved by the statement. Asked whether there is anything Bannon can do at this point to get back in the president's good graces, one White House official said curtly, "Unlikely."
With Bannon's image as Trump's "man on the outside" torched, and his financial backers backing out, it looks like famous white supremacist is being written out of the movie he produced.
3. The American tourist who streaked and threw feces at airport staff after overdosing on Viagra.
An American tourist who claims to have taken "too many sex drugs" was arrested in Phuket, Thailand after whipping feces at staff and streaking through the halls.
Steve Cho, 27, was vacationing in Thailand when things got a little too hard, and had to be chased by staff down the terminal.
Cho ran naked through the departure hall, smashing souvenirs, but was ultimately able to calm down.
According to The Daily Mail, Cho apologized and offered to pay any damages.
After he stopped throwing poop, he was taken to a local police stations for medical checks and a routine psychiatric assessment.
Sh*t literally got real.
2. Stephen Miller, because he embarrassingly had to be escorted by security after embarrassing himself on CNN.
Stephen Miller, the White House advisor who wrote the Muslim Ban and once jumped into a girls' track meet to "prove" that men are athletically superior, was interviewed by Jake Tapper on CNN yesterday morning.
Miller went on TV to extrapolate on Trump's tweets that declared himself to be a "very stable genius," because they apparently weren't enough to have the people convinced.
The interview got heated, as Miller cycled through talking points and Tapper accused him of "being obsequious," and "being a factotum in order to please [Trump]."
But, according to CBS News producer Arden Farhi and Business Insider's Linette Lopez, Miller wasn't just hamming it up for Trump's sake on screen: he's actually like that.
Business Insider reports:
Two sources close to the situation told Business Insider that after the taping was done Miller was asked to leave several times.
He ignored those requests and ultimately security was called and he was escorted out, the sources said.
According to Farhi, Miller and Tapper also traded barbs after the cameras stopped rolling.
Miller: You should be ashamed of yourself. Honestly.
Tapper: This is the reason they don't put you out on TV. Okay? This is the reason.
Miller: No, Jake. You brought me on to talk about the Camp David summit and you -
Tapper: First of all, I had plenty of questions about immigration but you kept telling the same story over and over.
To think it can get even more embarrassing after praising Trump for Trump on TV.
1. Nancy Kerrigan, because Tonya Harding got cheered at the Golden Globes.
The 90s are back, baby!
Last night at the Golden Globe awards, Tonya Harding walked the red carpet and was thanked by Allison Janney who won best supporting actress for playing her mom.
The movie, I, Tonya, tells the story of Harding's difficult life leading up to the 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, where Harding's abusive ex-husband hired someone to bash in Kerrigan's kneecaps.
I, Tonya, and Harding herself, insist that she was unaware of the attack beforehand, but people were still uncomfortable to see her celebrated.
But what about the victim, Nancy Kerrigan? There wouldn't be a movie without Nancy, either.
Some people even argue that celebrating Harding at last night's ceremony was ironic, considering the TIME'S UP! theme.
Hollywood hasn't completely forgotten about Kerrigan: She did get to teach North West how to skate.
In the meantime, we just have to wait for the inevitable Nancy Kerrigan biopic (starring Allison Williams?) to be made, and then she'll get to attend the ceremonies.