5. Chris Christie, because his nacho freakout got caught on video.

He's nacho friend. Twitter

Yesterday, New Jersey governor Chris Christie took a break from vacationing on his public, private beach to catch a Cubs-Brewers game in Milwaukee, but the real battle was in the stands. Heckled by a humble Cubs fan, Christie and his nacho sundae got all up in his grill to call him a "big shot." Ooooh, burn!

At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2 — Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017

The scene was just so perfect, like a Renaissance painting capturing Christie's essence. The extremely high-waisted pants. The invasion of personal space. The iron grip on the mountain of cheese sauce.

And not a single nacho was spilled.

It was almost instantly the number one trending topic until Game of Thrones started.

I couldn't care less about Chris Christie



Or his maternity pants



If he tried that with me



I would've just started eating his nachos — CaptainsLog2017 🖖🏽🌵 (@CaptainsLog2017) July 31, 2017

Chris Christie: "Well you'll have plenty of time to heckle when you're LIVING IN A VAN DOWN BY THE RIVER!" pic.twitter.com/h9GlRUEY2Q — Randy Renstrom (@RandyRenstrom) July 31, 2017

I just want 1/4 of Chris Christie's confidence while wearing huge pants hiked up to his chest and cradling a basket of nachos pic.twitter.com/FZFtfkFOe6 — Gloria Fallon (@GloriaFallon123) July 31, 2017

The Cubs fan, Brad Joseph, described the scene to WISN:

When he initially was going up the stairs I yelled his name. He was quite a bit past me, and 30 feet away I yelled his name and told him that he sucked … I called him a hypocrite because I thought it needed to be said. He turned around back towards me and got in my face for what seemed like a long time, but was probably only about 30 seconds or a minute. (He) was yelling at me. First he told me, “Why don’t you have another beer?” which I thought was a decent come back, and I thought that was kind of funny. Then he started calling me a tough guy.

Christie WILL NOT BE DISRESPECTED BY ANYBODY...other than Donald Trump.

Giphy

4. Tomi Lahren, because she admitted she's on Obamacare while trashing it.

BREAKING: Snowflake doesn't understand the issues. Facebook

In a "debate" with Chelsea Handler that was actually just a conversation, Conservative Barbie Tomi Lahren unknowingly admitted to benefitting from Obamacare while bashing that very law.

Tomi: *spends 10 mins arguing against Obamacare*

Tomi: Well actually I'm 24 so I'm still on my parents' healthcare https://t.co/44Nz9TTfGm — Jessica (@deyafternoon) July 30, 2017

After a signature rant™ against the health care law that has granted access to millions, Lahren said, "Luckily, I’m 24, so I’m still on my parents’ [health care plan]."

Hey, girl, it's not luck, it's actually legislation from one President Obama that lets you stay on your parents' plan until you're 26! Ironically, it's the freedom from Obama that lets you live as a freelancing Trump troll!

It's also, um, terrifying that not only does Lahren spew ignorant nonsense, people actually listen to her.

The fact Tomi Lahren lectures people about why Donald Trump is better but didn't even know she had Obamacare...that's a typical Trump voter. — Laurie Crosswell 🌞 (@lauriecrosswell) July 30, 2017

3. Gigi Hadid, because she may or may not have gotten shaded by Zayn Malik's ex in song.

From the "Bad Blood" music video to a feud of her own. They grow up so fast! Giphy

In the running to be the Next Great Girl Fight now that Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are officially boring are Gigi Hadid and Perrie Edwards.

Edwards, Hadid's current beau Zayn Malik's ex, just might have called out Hadid in a song aptly titled "Shout Out to My Ex."

"hope she ain't faking it like Hadid"

Perrie needs to chill 💀 pic.twitter.com/zFUPv4MRCp — 🥀 (@Revivalmanias) July 30, 2017

The fact that Gigi's last name is pronounced "Ha-deed" instead of "Ha-did" (ha)did not stop the speculation.

Now it's either "Hadid," or an extremely breathy "I did," which is now stirring up a hot debate.

Perrie did NOT say "like hadid" in her line in sotme. It's her accent. When you sing "I did" it sounds like "hi did". — Nab (@mixersversion) July 30, 2017

Even if she didn't, should Edwards just run with it for the "YAAAAS KWEEN"/savagery points?

Hope she ain't faking it like HADID 😂 yezzzz perrie hahahaha savage — Alex (@trissaalexandra) July 31, 2017

The reaction of Edwards's Little Mix bandmate Jade does suggest that it was a special occasion

perrie edwards actually did THAT omfg she said "hope she ain't faking it like HADID" i'm crying look at jade omfgg pic.twitter.com/Xvmsur8rCg — mehak (@exnchanted) July 31, 2017

WAS IT JUST A FUNNY FACE?

jade was making funny faces when she looked at perrie, that's why she said "jade, don't" which made jade laugh lmao pic.twitter.com/vuNhdWMED8 — jill // 21 days (@gloriousmixer) July 30, 2017

Please let this be a feud. The world is full of such real fights, we could use one between two rich, beautiful people that would bear no consequences.

2. This guy who went to The Emoji Movie.

A scene from The Emoji Movie/a peek at the audience. Sony Pictures

With a whopping 8% on Rotten Tomatoes, The Emoji Movie burst into theaters not with [fire emoji] but a [meh]. The extended commercial for texting without words failed to justify its existence with a brutal opening weekend.

Having gotten almost exclusively thumbs down from critics, one movie theater in Indiana was so shocked that a human would pay money to see the feature, they didn't bother showing it.

I went to The Emoji Movie at 11 last night and they thought no one would come so they didn't even play it pic.twitter.com/JZzPQv1yIW — Jules (@Julian_Epp) July 30, 2017

The tweet went massively viral, and eventually Jules and his crew had to ask the theater to put the movie on.

We had to go ask them to turn it on and then it didn't have audio hahaha — Jules (@Julian_Epp) July 30, 2017

Next time a movie theater doesn't put the movie on the screen, take it as a sign that you're being spared.

1. The widower who got in trouble for littering while looking for love.

My summer project - a message in a bottle, two and a half thousand of them! More to come shortly - starts on the 21st #messageinabottle pic.twitter.com/2UuY14PQFP — Craig Sullivan (@OptimiseOrDie) July 10, 2017

More often than not, romantic gestures do not go as planned. Either the love is not reciprocated, or seagulls are endangered by the attempt at finding love.

After his wife died of cancer, a Scottish man named Craig Sullivan decided to forego Tinder to find a new mate and send an SOS to the world inspired by The Police's song "Message in a Bottle." Sullivan casted 2,000 messages in bottles into various bodies of water around the UK, and beachgoers were not particularly moved to see his romantic gestures wash up on the beach.

One even told The Telegraph:

“I went for a beach walk and we came across about 30 glass bottles with lids. They had lots of messages inside about finding love. It’s may be romantic, but what is it doing to the environment?”

She reached on to Sullivan directly.

“Those bottles could be smashed before they land on our precious beach or stepped on. “I would ask you to think of another more environmentally friendly way of carrying on with your campaign. When visiting our beaches you should leave only footprints.”

Sullivan was ordered by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency to seek out a wee lassie in a way that doesn't involve littering.

But it's not all bad: Craig says that he has about fifty dates lined up. You go, Craig.

