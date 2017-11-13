5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Stephen Miller, because he's in Mueller's crosshairs. getty Miller, the hard-right Trump advisor who wants to enact policies that take America as far back as his hairline, finally has his time to shine in the Russia investigation. The New York Times reported on Saturday that the top campaign official who was in touch with George Papadopoulos (who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI) about his efforts to set up a meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin was none other than Stephen Miller. A day after learning that Russia had "dirt" on Hillary Clinton, Papadopoulous reached out to Miller to say he had an "interesting message" from the Russkies. Seeing as Miller was a huge campaign surrogate who continues to work in the White House, this kind of undermines the spin that Papadopoulos was merely a lowly coffee boy, freelancing without the knowledge of the rest of the campaign. giphy Two weeks after that email, Donald Trump Jr. took his now-notorious meeting with the Kremlin-connected lawyer.

Miller was also reportedly interviewed by Mueller last week (say that ten times fast), where Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III grilled him on his involvement in James Comey's firing. Lawyers and lawmakers on Twitter have suggested that Miller is in some deep sh*t. Stephen Miller-- not only a racist but also probably a collaborator with Russia. He should be out now!https://t.co/kkGWdApBWD via @TPM — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) November 11, 2017 Creepy Stephen Miller is going to be in bigly trouble. https://t.co/Js0QO5BrVO — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 11, 2017 Miller is shaping up to be a big liability, and unlike Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner, he's not related to the boss. Bye bitch!

giphy 4. Louis C.K., because his career is over until he stars in Daddy's Home 3. getty Last week was not a good week for the most powerful comedian of the past 15 years, and this week he's starting to have to deal with the fallout. Last week, The New York Times published an exposé on C.K.'s history of sexual misconduct, which he himself confirmed are true.

So it's safe to say to say that sun has set on the era of Louis C.K., for now, because if known anti-Semitic, violent, misogynistic a-hole Mel Gibson can become a star of a family-friendly Christmas romp, anything is possible! "You look like a fucking pig in heat, and if you get raped by a pack of n*****s, it will be your fault." - Mel Gibson, star of Daddy’s Home 2 — drew kordik (@drewkordik) November 13, 2017 Can't wait to see Louis CK's rollicking turn as the incorrigible uncle in "Daddy's Home 3!" — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) November 12, 2017

Box Office: With 'Daddy's Home 2,' Mel Gibson Is Once Again Family-Friendly https://t.co/AEGd7uHDrK — THR Movies (@THRmovies) November 13, 2017 3. The guy who streaked at the Buffalo Bills game, because he's been arrested. Erie County Sheriff's Office Fans at the Bills-Saints game in Buffalo yesterday were blessed with some bonus entertainment. Tristan Lambright from Cheektowaga, New York hopped from the stands onto the field to try his hand at a naked touchdown.

Buddy of mine at the Saints game caught the Bills streaker on camera. Bahahahaha. 😂😂😂. This has to be the most offensive thing I’ve seen yet. pic.twitter.com/vW5AupiaM9 — Will (@UFGATORS_WILL) November 12, 2017 STREAKER ON THE FIELD AT THE BILLS SAINTS GAME pic.twitter.com/FJRtxJDmhh — Jake Giron (@JGiron) November 12, 2017 The Huffington Post hilariously notes that by sprinting from end zone to end zone, the streaker rushed for more yards than the entire football team, running 100 to the professionals' 69 (nice). This is the saddest story about the Buffalo Bills https://t.co/zL4cAVW0uK — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) November 13, 2017

The Bills suffered a devastating blow at home, losing 10-47 to the New Orleans saints. Draft this guy, stat. And make sure his ability to sprint is unencumbered by a uniform. Streaker at #Saints #Bills game, Tristan Lambright, 29 of Cheektowaga, charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass & public lewdness, and cited for "a violation for exposure of a person." This is an excellent use of 280 characters. pic.twitter.com/45SN2VhSXt — Michael DeMocker (@MichaelDeMocker) November 13, 2017 2. Khloe Kardashian, because people spent the weekend wondering if she got a nose job. Getty

It's so hard to keep up with the Kardashians' faces, especially as they trick you with the sorcery known as contouring. That's why a picture of Khloe and a cute fluffball of a dog inspired plastic surgery speculation, seeing as her nose in the 'gram looks about half the size. How cute is this little tater tot? Puppy Love 🐶 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 9, 2017 at 4:13pm PST "New nose? Who dis?" people wondered. Sos did she get a nose job? #KhloeKardashian pic.twitter.com/3yeGtiTSKW — Hannah Bostick (@HannahOlivia__) November 10, 2017

Instagram Instagram The curiosity brought the country together, as even Fox News covered the mystery. People Think Khloé Kardashian Got a Nose Job Because of This Photo (via @Fox411) https://t.co/1GyS5DLx3Z by #TMZ — HaRdY EvOluTiOn (@HARDY_EvOluTiOn) November 12, 2017 After days of rampant suspicion, Khloe responded on Instagram, with some shots including her nose captioned, "Haters will say it's photoshopped."

Haters will say it's photoshopped A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:32pm PST But people still aren't convinced. Instagram instagram Instagram

instagram Perhaps we'll never learn what is real and what isn't on Khloe Kardashian's face...and in this life, one must become comfortable with the unkown. 1. Whoever is responsible for this typo, because they no longer have a job. There are unfortunate spelling errors, and then there's this. pic.twitter.com/hOct23xDBQ — Ben Jones (@BW_Jones) November 11, 2017 Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to mourn the loss of the TimesDaily's front page editor, who is now but a shell of their former self.

The fail inspired an ocean of puns. Wish I could mussel up such great puns — SHADOWBAN🐵🔧 (@Finkelmeister) November 12, 2017 That's ok. Puns are cool, but when you're good with idioms, the world is your oyster. — Dimitri (@Dimitri246) November 12, 2017 Pretty shellfish move by the copy ed — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) November 11, 2017 I'd be pretty crabby if my byline was on the story. — Ben Jones (@BW_Jones) November 11, 2017

You gotta sea it to believe it.