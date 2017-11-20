5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Lena Dunham, because she's being roasted and boycotted. getty Lena Dunham had a bad weekend, and it's getting worse. The self-proclaimed "voice of [a] generation" failed to read the room and thought it was a good idea to defend Girls writer Murray Miller who was accused of raping a 17-year-old actress, suggesting that the "Believe women" creedo does not apply when the woman accuses your friend. Dunham and her writing partner said that actress Aurora Perrineau's experience was "one of the 3 percent of assault cases that are misreported every year." Two questions: 1. How would she know? 2. Where did she learn about feminism? Ivanka Trump's book? 3. DOES THIS GIRL NOT HAVE A PUBLICIST!?! The prolific apologizer then apologized, but despite all of her experience saying "sorry," the backlash continues, and writer Zinzi Clemmons is calling for a Dunhexit (a Brexit from Lena Dunham), outlining Dunham's alleged propensity for "hipster racism."

Advertising

My statement on why I will no longer write for @lennyletter, and the behavior I witnessed firsthand from @lenadunham's friends.



It is time for women of color--black women in particular--to divest from Lena Dunham. pic.twitter.com/dxOWCLhTpA — zinziclemmons (@zinziclemmons) November 19, 2017 Clemmons explained that she hung out with Dunham's friends while in college at Brown, and that they are known to perpetuate a kind of racism that literally gets laughed off: Back in college, I avoided these people like the plague because of their well-known racism. I’d call their strain “hipster racism”, which typically uses sarcasm as a cover, and in the end, it looks a lot like gaslighting– “It’s just a joke. Why are you overreacting?” is a common response to a lot of these statements. In Lena’s circle, there was a girl who was known to use the N word in conversation in order to be provocative, and if she was ever called on it, she would say “it’s just a joke.”

Advertising

Clemmons announced that she would no longer write for Dunham's feminist newsletter, Lenny Letter, and calls for other women of color to do the same. When I wrote, “Insecure is extremely funny, well-written, and well-acted, as or more deserving of the awards ceaselessly languished on its white peers” the “white peers” I referred to was GIRLS. #stealthshade @IssaRae https://t.co/vRAxYUJbDM — zinziclemmons (@zinziclemmons) November 19, 2017 It's gotta suck when your whole #brand is built on #feminism, but you can't stop saying and doing all the wrong things. Lena Dunham apology Pinterest Board pic.twitter.com/eUt4jC6U5F — Donwill (@donwill) November 20, 2017

Advertising

me, every time Lena Dunham speaks pic.twitter.com/FtvTbh7SuI — Amna (@AGlasgowGirl) November 20, 2017 Also, how did we feel about that Girls ending? How'd Hannah get a job as a professor, huh? 4. Al Franken, because a second woman has come forward accusing him of sexual misconduct. getty Alas, a bipartisan issue: men who need to keep their damn hands to themselves. Minnesota Senator Al Franken, a Democrat, as been accused of inappropriately grabbing a woman's buttocks when taking a picture with her and their home state's State Fair. CNN reports:

Advertising

When Franken walked in, Menz and her husband, who also spoke with CNN, said they recognized him right away. Menz said she had a brief and cordial exchange with the senator. Then, as her husband held up her phone and got ready to snap a photo of the two of them, Franken "pulled me in really close, like awkward close, and as my husband took the picture, he put his hand full-fledged on my rear," Menz said. "It was wrapped tightly around my butt cheek." "It wasn't around my waist. It wasn't around my hip or side. It was definitely on my butt," she said, recalling that the brazen act lasted three or four seconds. "I was like, oh my God, what's happening."

Advertising

The whole story is disturbing, especially because the report was released the same morning that Kellyanne Conway told Alabama voters on Fox and Friends to vote for alleged pedophile Roy Moore because admitted sexual predator President Donald Trump needs the vote to enact tax cuts for the rich. So yeah, today is also a terrible Monday for every woman in America. 3. Marilyn Manson, because people think he's dead and are accidentally mourning a mass murderer. Shutterstock

Advertising

Marilyn Manson may look like a cult leader responsible for many deaths, but don't judge a book by its contacts. Born Brian Hugh Warner, the artist known as Marilyn Manson is not responsible for any deaths, unless you count killing it at his concerts. The innocent Manson took inspiration for his stage name from Charles Manson, the notorious cult leader who drove his followers to murder in the name of an apocalyptic race war named after a Beatles song, and died yesterday. And some people are confused. MY MOM THOUGHT CHARLES MANSON AND MARILYN MANSON WERE THE SAME PERSON IM GONNA PISS MYSELF pic.twitter.com/oPgtxosBRX — jadey (@loserichie) November 20, 2017

Advertising

My mum just rang me to let me know Charles Manson had died and asked if I was ok.. I think she's confused for Marilyn Manson... — Kyle Khaos🔪 (@nosebleeds_) November 20, 2017 It was at this moment that Christian learned who Charles Manson was... pic.twitter.com/i9Vnkjel57 — Simar (@sahluwal) November 20, 2017 Millenials who don't know the difference between Charles Manson and Marilyn Manson are really making fools of themselves tonight paying their respects to a mass murderer… — William LeGate (@williamlegate) November 20, 2017 RIP Charles Manson. You changed music in the 90s forever. — Zachary the Meme Thot (@WashingMachineO) November 20, 2017

Advertising

A surprising amount of people are making the mistake that it warrants multiple explanations. PSA: !!!!!!



CHARLES Manson was the notorious cult leader/murderer and is dead

MARILYN Manson is a singer/performer and alive and thriving



Be educated — Maddy (@madisonmariesw) November 20, 2017 To review: Charles Manson murders, but Marilyn Manson slays. 2. The Czech tourists who were arrested for their Borat cosplay. shutterstock Six merry pranksters from the Czech Republic stripped down to their mankinis in the snow in Kazakhstan to channel the country's most famous journalist, Borat Sagdiyev.

Advertising

Advertising

The country of Kazakhstan has a love-hate relationship with their most famous citizen. On the one hand, sales of the film are banned in the country, but in 2012, the Kazakh foreign minister thanked Borat's handler, Sacha Baron Cohen, for "boosting tourism." Kazakhstan loves tourism, but the tourists? Not so much. 1. Donald Trump, because Mueller Winter is coming. Getty According to the front page of The Washington Post, Westeros the West Wing is bracing for "a long winter" as the Russia probe heats up.

Advertising

The Post writes: One Republican operative in frequent contact with the White House described Mueller’s team “working through the staff like Pac-Man.” “Of course they are worried,” said the Republican, who insisted on anonymity to offer a candid assessment. “Anybody that ever had the words ‘Russia’ come out of their lips or in an email, they’re going to get talked to. These things are thorough and deep. It’s going to be a long winter.”

Advertising

Axios adds, "I'm told that Mueller's team is rooting around inside Trump world more deeply than is publicly known. Outside West Wing advisers tell me that may create a showdown." While there's been a slow trickle of Russia revelations flurrying for months, the hype in the Washington Post story (that reads like a synopsis for an upcoming Sweeps Week episode of a basic cable drama) suggests that sh*t is about to get real, and therefore, Trump should be afraid.