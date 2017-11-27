5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Donald Trump, because he feels the need to tell you that he's your favorite president. getty Most of the time, when President Donald Trump is having a bad Monday, it is thanks to his own personal Javert (one special counsel Robert S. Mueller III), but today's glimpse at a difficult mood comes directly from Trump's id—aka Twitter. Even more than usual, Trump's tweets this morning seem like the middle-of-the-night screams of a sad old man about to be visited by the Ghost of Christmas Past. With his tax plan up in the air and Mueller reported to have possibly flipped Flynn, Trump is lashing out at the media for reporting such things. We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017 Your favorite blogger (me) is amazed at the complete and utter crankiness emanating from Trump's tiny Twitter fingers. If someone I knew tweeted this, I'd immediately text them, "u ok, m8?" Trump challenged all the media (except State TV Fox News, of course) to a contest and offering up a Participation Trophy, which conservatives just love. And with total obliviousness to irony, Trump tweeted about how nobody cares about MSNBC's Morning Joe.

Advertising

twitter You care, my dude. You clearly care. 4. Former Glee star Naya Rivera, because she's been arrested for domestic battery. Getty Women can do anything men can do, including commit domestic abuse. The former Glee star was arrested Saturday night for allegedly beating her husband Ryan Dorsey, CNN reports. Rivera is said to have struck Dorsey in the head and lower lip when they were out for a walk with their two-year-old son in Chesapeake, West Virginia.

Advertising

The Kanwha Country Sheriff announced the arrest on Twitter. Naya Marie Rivera (30 of Woodland Hills CA) arrested overnight for domestic battery on husband in Chesapeake, WV. — Kanawha Co Sheriff (@KanawhaSheriff) November 26, 2017 Rivera was arraigned before a judge Saturday night and declined to make a statement. VIDEO from tonight’s arraignment: After, I asked @NayaRivera if she wanted to say anything and she just put her head down. She was released on bond. Her father-in-law picked her up. Facing domestic battery charge on her husband. #wsaz pic.twitter.com/u5MLQu2xqZ — Jatara McGee (@WSAZJatara) November 26, 2017 The actress, no stranger to photoshoots, now has an official mugshot, in which she kind of looks like Kylie Jenner.

Advertising

Just in: @KanawhaSheriff just released Naya Rivera’s mugshot. Deputies say she was drunk during the alleged incident and arguing with her husband about their child.



Just got out of a press conference. I’ll fill you in on the new details at 6 #wsaz pic.twitter.com/lB8J91IWZ9 — Jatara McGee (@WSAZJatara) November 26, 2017 People noted that it's been a tumultuous year for Rivera and Dorsey's relationship. They announced that they were divorcing last November, but recently called it off. The drama was heightened when Rivera's ex-fiancé took to Twitter all gentleman-like to say, "I told y'all!"

Advertising

pic.twitter.com/urDa4dGiaJ — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 26, 2017 It's not a good day to be Naya Rivera or her husband, but it's fun to be Big Sean, I guess. 3. British racists, because there's going to be a biracial duchess. getty Great news! Not only does today's big story have nothing to do with the self-proclaimed royal Trump family, but it is a celebration of love!

Advertising

Advertising

The news comes as a blow to everyone who thought they would get to be the lucky one to love Meghan (oh, and Harry too), and for dodgy old racist arseholes who don't think this individually accomplished woman is a worthy bride. I have no idea what is happening in the Daily Mail comments, they've gone full bananas, so here's the article with the comments as headlines pic.twitter.com/Klp6XIOc4r — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) November 27, 2017 For all the people pulling the "But Meghan Markle is biracial card," the Daily Mail wrote a WHOLE article trying to paint her as being "straight outta Compton" because her (Black) mama lives in LA & her (Black) aunt lives in Inglewood. pic.twitter.com/NfVLi4qPrb — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) November 27, 2017 The @spectator publishes thinly veiled racist criticism of the talented and beautiful Meghan Markle. What a joyless, unpleasant and mean piece! So much for your magazine being for thoughtful, literate conservatives. This was sub-par Daily Mail twaddle. pic.twitter.com/IKqa9N2rHV — (((Snigdha))) (@snigskitchen) November 27, 2017

Advertising

Advertising

Prince Harry is in good hands.This amazing, beautiful black woman did a sterling job raising Meghan. pic.twitter.com/9khii23QT2 — Black Panther👑 (@_maine_89) November 27, 2017 People are excited to see a black woman joining the Royal Family, which is making racist heads explode. As a woman of colour I could not be any more happier for Prince Harry and Megan Markle💍 who'd have thought we'd see the day a black woman would be an embraced royal👸🏽#RoyalEngagement #blackprincess — Talulah-Eve☄️ (@TalulahEve) November 27, 2017 Mazel tov, Harry and Meghan. While British racists had their say with Brexit, it's a bad day to be a terrible person.

Advertising

2. These donkeys who were imprisoned. Jalaun(UP): Police release a herd of donkeys from Urai district jail. They had been detained for destroying plants outside jail and were released after four days pic.twitter.com/Wl5UJrU2tT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 27, 2017 Hey, I know this headline explicitly says "5 people having a worse Monday than you," but if these donkeys are human enough to be put in jail, then they're human enough to make this exclusive list. Whether or not they had known criminal intent, a herd of donkeys in Uttar Pradesh, India were arrested for eating expensive plants right outside the police station, and I sure hope it was worth it, you asses.

Advertising

These donkeys had destroyed some very expensive plants which our senior officer had arranged for planting inside jail and despite warnings the owner let loose his animals here so we detained the donkeys: RK Mishra,Head Constable, Urai Jail pic.twitter.com/TnQgcO650F — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 27, 2017 India Today reports that the eight donkeys were arrested on November 24th, and the owner launched a search party for the animals, only to learn that they were in police custody. Here's hoping that the donkeys spent their time in the slammer thinking long and hard about their crimes, and have come out completely reformed.

Advertising

1. Gal Gadot, because her cover as a Mossad agent has been blown. Getty Lebanese newspaper Al Liwaa has "revealed" that like Wonder Woman is to Diana Prince, actress Gal Gadot has a secret identity. According to the paper, Gadot is really "Collette Vianfi," and she is an Israeli spy who was working with Lebanese actor and playwright Ziad Itani, who was arrested on Friday for "collaborating with Israel."

Advertising

Al Liwaa via Times of Israel The newspaper later apologized and said that they used Gadot's picture as a mistake. "People were spreading the photo of actress Gal Gadot on social media, especially through WhatsApp, believing it was a photo of the Israeli officer [who recruited Itani]," newspaper director Tareq Damlaj told Arab News.

"But after receiving a phone call today from cinema enthusiasts, and not security services, we learned this was the photo of an Israeli actress."

Advertising

giphy Gadot gotta work harder on her disguise.