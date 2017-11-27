5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Donald Trump, because he feels the need to tell you that he's your favorite president.
Most of the time, when President Donald Trump is having a bad Monday, it is thanks to his own personal Javert (one special counsel Robert S. Mueller III), but today's glimpse at a difficult mood comes directly from Trump's id—aka Twitter.
Even more than usual, Trump's tweets this morning seem like the middle-of-the-night screams of a sad old man about to be visited by the Ghost of Christmas Past. With his tax plan up in the air and Mueller reported to have possibly flipped Flynn, Trump is lashing out at the media for reporting such things.
Your favorite blogger (me) is amazed at the complete and utter crankiness emanating from Trump's tiny Twitter fingers. If someone I knew tweeted this, I'd immediately text them, "u ok, m8?"
Trump challenged all the media (except State TV Fox News, of course) to a contest and offering up a Participation Trophy, which conservatives just love.
And with total obliviousness to irony, Trump tweeted about how nobody cares about MSNBC's Morning Joe.
You care, my dude. You clearly care.
4. Former Glee star Naya Rivera, because she's been arrested for domestic battery.
Women can do anything men can do, including commit domestic abuse.
The former Glee star was arrested Saturday night for allegedly beating her husband Ryan Dorsey, CNN reports. Rivera is said to have struck Dorsey in the head and lower lip when they were out for a walk with their two-year-old son in Chesapeake, West Virginia.
The Kanwha Country Sheriff announced the arrest on Twitter.
Rivera was arraigned before a judge Saturday night and declined to make a statement.
The actress, no stranger to photoshoots, now has an official mugshot, in which she kind of looks like Kylie Jenner.
Just in: @KanawhaSheriff just released Naya Rivera’s mugshot. Deputies say she was drunk during the alleged incident and arguing with her husband about their child.— Jatara McGee (@WSAZJatara) November 26, 2017
Just got out of a press conference. I’ll fill you in on the new details at 6 #wsaz pic.twitter.com/lB8J91IWZ9
People noted that it's been a tumultuous year for Rivera and Dorsey's relationship. They announced that they were divorcing last November, but recently called it off.
The drama was heightened when Rivera's ex-fiancé took to Twitter all gentleman-like to say, "I told y'all!"
It's not a good day to be Naya Rivera or her husband, but it's fun to be Big Sean, I guess.
3. British racists, because there's going to be a biracial duchess.
Great news! Not only does today's big story have nothing to do with the self-proclaimed royal Trump family, but it is a celebration of love!
His Royal Highness Prince Harry of Wales is engaged to Ms. Meghan Markle, having known she was The One™ since "the first time [they] met." Even the most stone cold, cynical heart resenting the money-sucking monarchy can't help but go "awww!"
HOW CAN YOU NOT MELT THEY ARE SO DAMN HAPPY. REMEMBER HAPPINESS!?
The news comes as a blow to everyone who thought they would get to be the lucky one to love Meghan (oh, and Harry too), and for dodgy old racist arseholes who don't think this individually accomplished woman is a worthy bride.
When news of Harry and Meghan's relationship first trickled out, Prince Harry released a rare statement through Kensington Palace condemning "the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and Web article comments" directed at her.
Meghan's mom is black and her father is white. She has written about experiencing racism as a child, and being told "countless black jokes" as "the ethnically ambiguous fly on the wall."
People are excited to see a black woman joining the Royal Family, which is making racist heads explode.
Mazel tov, Harry and Meghan.
While British racists had their say with Brexit, it's a bad day to be a terrible person.
2. These donkeys who were imprisoned.
Hey, I know this headline explicitly says "5 people having a worse Monday than you," but if these donkeys are human enough to be put in jail, then they're human enough to make this exclusive list.
Whether or not they had known criminal intent, a herd of donkeys in Uttar Pradesh, India were arrested for eating expensive plants right outside the police station, and I sure hope it was worth it, you asses.
These donkeys had destroyed some very expensive plants which our senior officer had arranged for planting inside jail and despite warnings the owner let loose his animals here so we detained the donkeys: RK Mishra,Head Constable, Urai Jail pic.twitter.com/TnQgcO650F— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 27, 2017
India Today reports that the eight donkeys were arrested on November 24th, and the owner launched a search party for the animals, only to learn that they were in police custody.
Here's hoping that the donkeys spent their time in the slammer thinking long and hard about their crimes, and have come out completely reformed.
1. Gal Gadot, because her cover as a Mossad agent has been blown.
Lebanese newspaper Al Liwaa has "revealed" that like Wonder Woman is to Diana Prince, actress Gal Gadot has a secret identity.
According to the paper, Gadot is really "Collette Vianfi," and she is an Israeli spy who was working with Lebanese actor and playwright Ziad Itani, who was arrested on Friday for "collaborating with Israel."
The newspaper later apologized and said that they used Gadot's picture as a mistake.
"People were spreading the photo of actress Gal Gadot on social media, especially through WhatsApp, believing it was a photo of the Israeli officer [who recruited Itani]," newspaper director Tareq Damlaj told Arab News.
"But after receiving a phone call today from cinema enthusiasts, and not security services, we learned this was the photo of an Israeli actress."
Gadot gotta work harder on her disguise.