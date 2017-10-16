Advertising

5. Hillary Clinton, because she broke her toe, and also because everything is her fault.

Too much strenuous exercise, like running (for president). Getty

What happened?

Well, according to BuzzFeed, Hillary Clinton broke her toe on the UK leg of her book tour.

HRC on The Graham Norton Show, joking about how she caught her heel on some steps & twisted her ankle earlier today. Back to the book tour! pic.twitter.com/Fk30HLjNat — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) October 16, 2017

Hillary told UK TV ("telly") host Graham Norton:

"I was running down the stairs in heels with a cup of coffee in hand, I was talking over my shoulder and my heel caught and I fell backwards.

"I tried to get up and it really hurt. I've broken my toe. I've received excellent care from your excellent health service."

This Morning host Philip Schofield Snapchatted his emotional journey awaiting the former presidential candidate, which had as many ups and downs as election night.

Jane Garvey of BBC's Women's Hour managed to sit down with Hillary, and claimed that Hillary broke her metatarsal (one of the bones at the top of the foot) instead of her toe. Ouch.

Just done interview with @HillaryClinton for @BBCWomansHour tomorrow. Hillary has broken her metatarsal #surgicalboot — Jane Garvey (@janegarvey1) October 16, 2017

Nonetheless, this is all but a DISTRACTION for the fact that according to Fox News, Hillary Clinton is responsible for Harvey Weinstein's decades of criminal sexual assault.

It's TOE-tally her fault.

4. Mayim Bialik, because she got roasted for gross op-ed.

She has the wrong theory on non-consensual big bangs. Getty

Former child star and current Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik published an op-ed in yesterday's New York Times called "Being a Feminist in Harvey Weinstein’s World," which did not sit well with feminists.

Bialik felt the need to associate sexual assault victims with beauty, in a piece that surely got victim blame-y.

"I still make choices every day as a 41-year-old actress that I think of as self-protecting and wise," she wrote. "I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with. I dress modestly. I don’t act flirtatiously with men as a policy."

Possibly aware of the upcoming criticism, Bialik did mention how the blame must be on the assaulters and not the assaultees, but suggested that women could curb men's behavior with homeliness or modesty:

I am entirely aware that these types of choices might feel oppressive to many young feminists. Women should be able to wear whatever they want. They should be able to flirt however they want with whomever they want. Why are we the ones who have to police our behavior? In a perfect world, women should be free to act however they want. But our world isn’t perfect. Nothing — absolutely nothing — excuses men for assaulting or abusing women. But we can’t be naïve about the culture we live in.

Women on Twitter disputed her "no showing skin = no sexual harassment" thesis.

"It never happened to me. Let me lecture the victims."



You may now safely avoid reading Mayim Bialik's essay. — quinn cummings (@quinncy) October 14, 2017

Really cool of Mayim Bialik to stand up for victims of assault by saying "you don’t have to go to a hotel room or a casting couch." Helpful! — Beth Newell (@bethnew) October 15, 2017

That Mayim Bialik piece that basically frames being undesirable as a safety measure against assault in the industry is TRASH. — 💎 Lil Fatty 💎 (@meghantonjes) October 14, 2017

According to Mayim Bialik the best way for women to avoid sexual harassment is to be unattractive.



GARBAGE. — Allie🐰 (@AllieImpact) October 16, 2017

Respectfully, this doesn't work. I cover my entire body+hair+ get harassed. Have friends in niqab who get harassed. https://t.co/5F6Wwd7eaN — G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) October 15, 2017

Either Bialik heard the criticisms or her publicist did, because she ultimately apologized.

Being told my @NYTimes piece resonated w/ so many. Also see some have taken my words out of the context of the Hollywood machine. See below: pic.twitter.com/0NmxtAF1vP — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) October 15, 2017

3. The Rick and Morty fan who traded his car for Szechuan sauce.

That feeling when you have a car but don't have sauce. Adult Swim

Who needs a car when you have cartoon condiments?

Rick and Morty fan Rachel Marie was one of the lucky few who scored some special edition McDonald's Szechuan sauce after the condiment created for the 1998 release of Mulan was featured on the show.

Marie promptly posted in a Facebook group full of fans that she had the sauce in a Facebook group to see what she could score for it.

SZECHUAN ALERT (1/2)! The McD's at 1714 W. State Route 18, Tiffin will have #SzechuanSauce while supplies last TOMORROW @ 2p! 🎉🔥 pic.twitter.com/SNBYfrsmel — McDonalds_NWOH (@McDonalds_NWOH) October 6, 2017

"There was actually a large response with some nice pins," Marie told Business Insider. "But if I could get a car, I thought, why not ask?"

Somebody who leaves near Marie in Michigan actually replied, and said that he had a second car he was willing to trade because he "just needed me some friggin sauce!!"

Facebook via Business Insider

A real, live car is likely the greatest price yet for a sauce that is doing well on eBay. The growing rate online is currently upwards of $400.

Hopefully the swap was worth it, even though McDonald's is in the process of making it less of a collector's item.

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017

2. Tiffany Trump, because her father forgot her birthday.

Always the Tiffany, never the Ivanka. Getty

First Daughter Tiffany Trump turned 24 on October 13th, but you wouldn't know that from Donald, Melania, or Ivanka Trump on social media.

"But Donald Trump only uses Twitter to threaten nuclear war with North Korea, not to send love to his family," you may say, but that would be false.

According to Newsweek:

While it’s possible the president wished his daughter a happy birthday in a more personal announcement, he has sent birthday messages to other family members, as well as government entities, on Twitter since moving into the White House. Ivanka, Melania, and Donald Trump Jr. all got birthday wishes via Twitter from the president. Even the U.S Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force and Army received shout-outs from Donald Trump on their birthdays.

To add insult to injury, Tiffany did have a birthday dinner, and she had to spend it with Donald Jr.

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany Trump celebrates her 24th birthday with Marla Maples and Donald Jr. https://t.co/J3mmPSO9w6 pic.twitter.com/rKChouuLjk — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 14, 2017

Dearest Tiffany,

If you want to rant about your father and perhaps expose some incriminating secrets, we're here for you.

You're in law school, sweet Tiffany. You can save the law.

1. This groper whose tattoo gave him away.

Fill in the blank. Cincinnatti Police Department

A woman helped identify a man out of a police lineup in part thanks to a tattoo that says "I'M A PORNSTAR."

Self-proclaimed pornstar Christopher Wilson has been charged with assault and sexual imposition for allegedly punching, kicking, and groping a woman in May. The victim recently picked him out of a lineup, and it presumably helped that he had his perversion stamped on his face.

According to CBS, the second half of the tattoo reads "& I f*** teen s****," and one can only imagine the even worse tattoos Wilson will get in prison.

