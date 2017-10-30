5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus????? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017 ....Also, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017 "NO COLLUSION!" you say? Tumblr Manafort faces up to 40 years in prison if he's found guilty on all counts, but who knows, maybe (hopefully) he'll flippin' flip on Trump for a reduced sentence.

Merry Muellermas to all and to all a good night! 4. The other George Papadopoulos who just happens to have the same name as a Trump foreign policy advisor who plead guilty. LinkedIn Another Trump campaign official, George Papadopoulos, is in the news today, and this time, for officially pleading guilty to making false statements to the FBI. As stated by The New York Times, "The plea represents the most explicit evidence connecting the Trump campaign to the Russian government’s meddling in last year’s election."

Papadopoulos's gig on the campaign included trying to arrange a meeting with Russian government officials to, like Donald Junior's notorious hang, get "dirt" on Hillary Clinton. Papadopoulos told FBI investigators that a professor he met for dirt was merely a Russian national, but in reality the professor had ties to the Russian government, according to court papers released today. Today would be a really bad Monday on which to be George Papadopoulos, but court documents show that his reckoning happened way back during the summer, and he appears to be cooperating with Mueller's agents. 2. After making numerous false statements to the FBI, Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos was arrested on July 27th pic.twitter.com/2m96fTCAKa — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 30, 2017

The real sh*tty Monday is being had by the other George Papadopoulos, who is a financial planner in Novi, Michigan, NOT a Trump advisor, okay? For the nth time, I am NOT Trump's foreign policy adviser! I have NO association with the Trump camp! NONE! — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 30, 2017 Michigan George is having a tricky day online. Hey folks, @feeonlyplanner isn’t the same George Papadopoulos as the man who plead guilty today. The correct George is in this screenshot. pic.twitter.com/VSGjzUFUhN — Shani Gilchrist (@ShaniRGilchrist) October 30, 2017 Thanks Jamie. I used to hate my name while taking exams. Now this name association has become a nightmare, sad! — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 30, 2017

It's a different guy. Leave this guy alone — Hilary Sargent (@lilsarg) October 30, 2017 I am NOT that guy! Visiting my mother in Greece now and can assure u I am getting so fat eating the dishes she makes me...so no wiggling :) https://t.co/kHn5sQQ8jE — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 30, 2017 Giphy

3. Kevin Spacey, because people see right through his deflection and his career is collapsing like a...house of cards. Getty Kevin Spacey is being criticized from the cynical use of coming out of the closet to shift peoples' attention from the disturbing allegations against him. Actor Anthony Rapp alleged in an interview with BuzzFeed that Spacey tried to seduce him when he was only 14 years old, and Spacey was 26. Spacey and his public relations crisis crew reacted to the allegations by officially coming out of the closet, attempting to shift the conversation away from alleged pedophilia to one about homosexuality, which really isn't fair when thousands of bigots conflate the two.

Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017 Really. Hollywood and LGBT activists are upset with the statement, calling out the obvious ploy on Twitter. No no no no no! You do not get to “choose” to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks! https://t.co/xJDGAxDjxz — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) October 30, 2017 Nope to Kevin Spacey's statement. Nope. There's no amount of drunk or closeted that excuses or explains away assaulting a 14-year-old child. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017

pic.twitter.com/pg2PLnHpXt — Zachary Quinto (@ZacharyQuinto) October 30, 2017 Kevin Spacey is going full House of Cards trying to change the narrative from him assaulting an underage boy to him coming out as gay — victoria 🤶🏻 (@victoriadej) October 30, 2017 SEXUAL ASSAULT IS NOT ABOUT SEXUALITY. SEXUAL ASSAULT IS ABOUT POWER. SAY IT WITH ME, PLEASE. #KevinSpacey — Jordan Gavaris (@JordanGavaris) October 30, 2017 Just wanna be really fucking clear that being gay has nothing to do w/ going after underage folks — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) October 30, 2017

GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis expressed her disappointment in the statement and called on the media to stay focused. Coming out stories should not be used to deflect from allegations of sexual assault. — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) October 30, 2017 This isn't a coming out story about Spacey, but a story of survivorship by Anthony Rapp & those who speak out about unwanted sexual advances — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) October 30, 2017 The media and public should not gloss over that. — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) October 30, 2017 Here's what NOT to do when reporting on Anthony Rapp's allegations against Kevin Spacey. pic.twitter.com/6IlfgJFe52 — GLAAD (@glaad) October 30, 2017

People are calling on Netflix to cancel Spacey's show House of Cards, or do us all a favor and make it about Robin Wright. .@netflix please fire Kevin Spacey and make House of Cards completely about Claire Underwood thank you and goodbye — Laura Baker (@lauratheactor) October 30, 2017 Your move, Netflix. Could the streaming service be forced to turn its back on the man who put the company on the map with House of Cards? https://t.co/AMwsKqhlx4 — Andrew Wallenstein (@awallenstein) October 30, 2017 I'm not watching House of Cards or any other thing Kevin Spacey has done ever again. — Leonardo (@leo_otr95) October 30, 2017

Please, Hollywood, for the sake of humanity, and for the sake of getting to enjoy film and TV guilt-free, please stop committing and enabling sexual assault. That goes for everyone in every other industry, too. 2. The Wisconsin man arrested for drinking beer after being locked in a convenience store cooler. Wood County Police If you were locked in a cooler you'd think it would be cool to crack open a few cold ones, right? Wrong.

Jeremy Van Ert, 38, or Marshfield, Wisconsin went to a local Kwik Trip convenience store at midnight to pick up some brewskis when, according to Fox 5, he stepped to far into the walk-in cooler and its lock automatically engaged. The police report states that Van Ert, in the strange, cold captivity, "drank an 18-ounce bottle of Icehouse beer and three cans of Four Loko." So yeah, he likely peed all over the cans too, which tastes no different from what's inside them. Van Ert was rescued at 6 AM when a customer finally noticed him and alerted the store workers.

"This is unique, I've been here twenty years. I've heard of people being locked inside of buildings, never inside of a beer cooler or a beer cave," Police Chief Rick Gramza said. of the case. "There's things Mr. Van Ert that could have done to remedy the situation as well, knocking on the glass door." Van Ert was accused of running out of the store after being rescued and was later arrested by police on theft charges. Fox 5 also reports that he was held in the Wood County jail on a probation hold "from an unrelated case," the conditions of that probation demanding he remain sober and outside of all coolers.

1. The woman whose World Series home run ball got snatched. Buddy’s wife caught a World Series home run ball and his friend STOLE IT AND THREW IT BACK! pic.twitter.com/Maaq8zj8Ia — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 30, 2017 What's baseball tradition is also a powerful visual metaphor for the female experience. The rules of baseball dictate that one does not simply keep a visiting team's home run ball, even if it's the ball that set the record for most homers in a World Series. The woman could have thrown the ball back herself, make a killing on eBay or hand it off to the Hall of Fame, but no, the man just had to intervene.

The pitcher has no regrets—there's no crying in baseball. I wanna buy Kirk Head a beer, fuck the dodgers in deed buddy. @Astros #Houston #Astros #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/y1d9SU19RC — Dan (@Munxoner) October 30, 2017