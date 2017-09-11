Advertising

5. Trump's social media director, because he got called out by an airport.

On my way to misinform your president. Twitter

Dan Scavino, Jr., Donald Trump's former golf caddie who now makes six figures from taxpayers posting cheesy Instagram collages from the White House, can't get his facts straight.

On Sunday, Scavino tweeted that he was "sharing HurricaneIrma on social media with @realDonaldTrump & @VP Pence hourly. Here is Miami International Airport. STAY SAFE!!"

scavino deleted the tweet, but i filmed it pic.twitter.com/MTXsc0dlKA — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 10, 2017



But the video was not from Miami International Airport, as Miami International Airport had to tell him.

This video is not from Miami International Airport. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) September 10, 2017

This brave crusader in the fight against "fake news" literally spread fake news, and claims he had no time to fact check it even though that's literally his job.

Thank you. It was among 100s of videos/pics I am receiving re: Irma from public. In trying to notify all, I shared - have deleted. Be safe! — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) September 10, 2017



Better yet, the video is actually of Mexico, who won't provide a wall for Trump but will provide a video.

Scavino is rightfully being roasted for f**king this up.

you didn't think to do proper due diligence before sharing a video during a disaster?? — Megan R. Smith (@MeganRSmith83) September 10, 2017

You work for the UNITED STATES PRESIDENT*.

Have a higher fkking standard than "trying."

Do your job as if lives depend on it, b/c they do. — Jeff Kreisler (@jeffkreisler) September 11, 2017

Stick to the alleged fake news, kids. You can't trust the White House.



Might I suggest @MSNBC or @CNN for, you know, ACTUAL REAL NEWS. K? Thx! xox — -Bill- (@govierbill) September 10, 2017

4. Donald Trump, because his boy Bannon said he made "the biggest mistake in political history" (also, someone clearly took his phone away for 9/11).

Thoughts and prayers are with him, for he has genital herpes on his face. Getty

Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist but still current white supremacist, bravely faced the MSM in an interview with Charlie Rose for 60 Minutes. The sentient cyst got candid, calling out Republicans, the Catholic Church, and surprisingly Trump himself, calling his firing of ex-FBI director James Comey "the biggest mistake in modern political history."



Had Comey not have been fired, “we would not have the Mueller investigation and the breadth that clearly Mr. Mueller is going for,” Bannon said.

The independent counsel's investigation that resulted from biggest mistake in modern political history just might be what brings Trump down, and he'll have his own stupidity to thank.

Plus, adding to Trump's bad Monday, the tweeter-in-chief has been conspicuously absent from his favorite website. As of press time (1:42 PM EST), Trump has not posted anything since he retweeted the aforementioned Scavino's Fox News clip.

In all likelihood, Chief of Staff General John Kelly confiscated his phone so the president would not send out ne of his classic 9/11 tweets.



“@realDonaldTrump: I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2013

That is a real tweet, and this man is really president.

Also, don't forget the inspiring words he said sixteen years ago.

40 Wall Street actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan, and it was actually, before the World Trade Center, was the tallest — and then, when they built the World Trade Center, it became known as the second-tallest. And now it’s the tallest...



Inspiring words of comfort from a future POTUS.

3. Lindsay Lohan, because her old beau Aaron Samuels couldn't recognize her.

Tell him his hair looks sexy pushed back. YouTube

Aaron Samuels, aka actor Jonathan Bennett, was asked on a red carpet to unleash his inner Mean Girl and put celebrities down in the Burn Book. The ever-complimentary Samuels/Bennett lauded Rachel McAdams for her soft, kissable lips, admitted to not seeing Amanda Seyfried in a decade, and when he got down to Lindsay Lohan, he did not recognize her at all.



"That's not Lindsay!" he said, and when he took a closer look, he tried extremely hard to recover.

"Linds, lookin good! Lindsay, looking real good," he exclaimed, "I miss you. I'm proud of you. Good job. Really coming together, Linds. Really coming together."

giphy



2. This sad sack piano man who won't leave his ex-girlfriend alone, because he's getting roasted.

Twitter

A creepy, heartbroken British dude set up a piano in the center of the city of Bristol, vowing to play non-stop and annoy the entire neighborhood until his ex-girlfriend takes him back. While this may sound cute in the context of a romantic comedy, this is actually behavior that shouldn't be encouraged in anyone but a fictional Hugh Grant.



This man is playing piano on College Green. And he won't stop until he gets girlfriend back #dedicationhttps://t.co/QKm0cbBbtD — Bristol Post (@BristolPost) September 9, 2017

While this might seem cute, it's not cool to try and manipulate a woman's behavior with such public stunts, and according to the Bristol Post, the guy developed such an obsession after only a FOUR MONTH LONG relationship.

Piano Man probably expected women online to swoon, but instead, they're scorning this insane gesture.

Men, women are allowed to leave you. You are not entitled to a girlfriend.

Media, stop romanticising controlling, stalker behaviour. https://t.co/qN3g0fa9DQ — sianushka (@sianushka) September 9, 2017



I hope he never gets a girlfriend ever again. This is beyond creepy. — Cath Bore (@cathbore) September 9, 2017

And after just four months? Dude. — Ellie Cumbo (@EllieCumbo) September 9, 2017

Also, it's "romantic" when it's a guy, but if it was girl she'd be "crazy and obsessed." Yuck. — laurel (@laureleena) September 9, 2017

There's only one situation in which this shtick is cute:

Unless she left him for his constant refusal to play piano in a public place. — token ginja (@tokenginja) September 9, 2017

According to one passerby, it looks like Piano Man has left his post.



That creep who was playing piano at College Green to win back his girlfriend has just ditched the whole piano here 😂 pic.twitter.com/WcrqRrPWq9 — Siôn Jones (@SionTheSh33p) September 10, 2017

Stalking is better left to fictional characters.

1. This weatherman who got absolutely dunked on.

Fox may have just interviewed the smartest man alive. pic.twitter.com/HerM2F1M9m — Barstool News (BNN) (@BarstoolNewsN) September 10, 2017

In the midst of Hurricane Irma, a Fox weatherman brave/dumb enough to be on the street asked a passerby why he was brave/dumb enough to be on the street, and just might have found the world's foremost expert on hurricanes. The interviewee, initially annoyed, outsmarted "the eye of the storm is practically due south of us by 120 miles, because it's crossing the eightieth meridian, which is eighty degrees west longitude"...yada yada yada.



The weatherman tried to jump in with such science-y words as "westbound," but still couldn't keep up with the random man.

When you're being outsmarted, it's best to just shut up.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.