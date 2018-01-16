5 people having a worse Tuesday after a long weekend than you.

Advertising

5. Jared Kushner, because his old enemy Steve Bannon has been served a subpoena by Mueller's grand jury—and is talking to the House Intelligence Committee today. getty According to The New York Times, former White House chief strategist and current sea slug "Sloppy" Steve Bannon has been subpoenaed to appear before special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. If Bannon's quotes in Fire and Fury are any indication, this washed up corpse has tea to spill, such as calling the 2016 Trump Tower meeting with the Russians "treasonous" and describing Jared Kushner's business deals as "greasy." giphy Bannon's motivation to shiv Trump and Co. has only gotten bigger in the past two weeks. Since his comments became public, he was forced to step down as chairman at Breitbart News, which also means he's now homeless because he was living in a Capitol Hill townhouse owned by the site's investors. The upcoming, mandated by law tea spillage is bad news for everyone in the White House (assuming they did something wrong), but is possibly the worst news for Jared Kushner.

It was no secret when they both worked in the White House that Bannon and the Kush were frequently feuding. Michael Wolff even reported in Fire and Fury that they each had their own press secretaries they used to leak stuff about each other. Now Vanity Fair is suggesting that Bannon is going to use his appearances before Russia investigators to fully sink Mr. Ivanka Trump: He and Trump’s son-in-law have never seen eye to eye; their White House feuds were a poorly kept secret, and following his ouster, Bannon has given numerous interviews knocking Kushner, including one to my colleague Gabriel Sherman in which he questioned Kushner’s maturity level. If Bannon has dirt on Kushner, he will likely get his chance to reveal it; Schiff also declared his intent to question Bannon on 'the basis of his concern over money laundering.'

More journalists are hypothesizing that Bannon will take these opportunities to exact his revenge: Jared Kushner and Mike Flynn are the only known Trump transition and Trump admin officials to have met with an official Russian government representative (Kislyak) to purportedly setup “back channel comms.” Flynn is cooperating with the FBI and Bannon hates Jared. https://t.co/E1SeCc66C2 — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) January 16, 2018 The former top adviser to Donald Trump had a longstanding rivalry with Jared Kushner, and may now share damaging information about meeting with Russian banker. https://t.co/34UJN74NkI — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) January 16, 2018 4. Selena Gomez, because her mom really threw her under the bus. getty

Seven actors have publicly disavowed and apologized for working with Woody Allen, and fans are calling on Selena Gomez (who stars in his upcoming movie) to do the same. When an Instagram commenter asked Gomez's mom to tell her to put out an apology, her mom shrugged and said she tried to get her not to sign on in the first place. Selena Gomez’s mum just threw her under the bus in this whole Woody Allen mess pic.twitter.com/KKvStwEBLg — Joshua Fox (@joshua_fox) January 16, 2018 Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, totally, publicly shaded her daughter, and a mother-daughter celebrity feud would be fun if it weren't so sad.

She wrote: Sorry, no one can make Selena do anything she doesn't want to. I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn't click. Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears. Translation: I'm woke and she's not—it's not my fault.

3. The guy who got arrested for punching a horse. Philadelphia Police Department A 22-year-old Eagles fan was arrested on Saturday for being a fan of horses. Cops say that Taylor Hendricks was thrown out of the Eagles vs. Falcons game and in his exasperation, he punched a police horse on the way out of the stadium. "According to a police spokesperson, Hendricks allegedly walked up to a mounted officer and began punching the horse in the face, neck and shoulders," Philadelphia Magazine reports. "He also hit the cop in the legs, say police. Fortunately, the cop and the horse were not injured."

Hendricks was charged with aggravated assault, taunting police animals, simple assault, and trespassing. He was released on bail, but is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on January 30th. Hey man—stop Horsin' Around! giphy 2. Senator Joni Ernst, because her constituents laughed in her face when she tried to defend Trump. KETV Iowa

Republican senator Joni Ernst did some town halls at home in Iowa over the long weekend, and voters wanted to talk about Shithole-gate. One angry voter, Barb Melson of Stanton, Iowa, asked her senator about Trump's relationships with America's allies, asking her to name countries he hasn't alienated. Rural Iowa voters laugh out loud at Republican Senator Joni Ernst’s defense of Trump. pic.twitter.com/yu0ywmwQAd — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) January 16, 2018 Here's the transcript, via The Washington Post: ERNST: He is standing up for a lot of the countries that — where we have seen some — AUDIENCE MEMBER: Name a few. Could you name a few? ERNST: Yeah, you bet. Norway is one them. [LAUGHTER] ERNST: No, well, okay, how many of you think — you know, you laugh, but folks, who borders Norway? AUDIENCE MEMBER: Russia. ERNST: Russia.

Oy. 1. Zooey Deschanel, because she's being sued over a horse. getty What a day for horse content! TMZ is reporting that real life Manic Pixie Dream Girl Zooey Deschanel has just filed legal documents saying she doesn't have time to go to court, because "she is a well-known actress with an extremely extensive and complicated work schedule."

Deschanel was sued back in 2013 by an equestrian who claims that she leased a horse from her, only to overwork it to the point that it became "lame." The horse owner is suing for vet bills and other damages. giphy The case has been hanging around for years, but now is time for a "mandatory settlement conference," which means that both sides need to come up with agreement in order to avoid trial.

Deschanel's lawyers filed a statement that said, "Court? Ain't nobody got time for that," in what I'm assuming were those exact words. Legal trouble with humans are difficult enough, but with horses? NEIGH.