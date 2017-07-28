Advertising

5. Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, because they've been right the whole time.

BREAKING: Three Whole Republican Senators Care If You Live or Die. Getty

While McCain's move voting against Trumpcare is being heralded as "stunning and brave"—and while it was refreshing and decisive—these senators were committed to doing the right thing from the beginning. Senator Susan Collins of Maine and Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska were against repeal before it was cool.

McCain definitely walks away from the story as a hero with a true Hollywood moment, but it was Collins and Murkowski who stood firmly against the bill throughout it's weird journey of life and death and life and death again.

Plus, the women get extra maverick points for having to endure ridiculous, sexist attacks from her colleagues. In Collins's case, a ducky pajama-wearing GOP congressman said he wanted to take her own "Aaron Burr-style," and she was caught with a burn worthy of a Hamilton cabinet battle.

MALE SENATOR on FARENTHOLD: "You could beat the shit out of him."



SUSAN COLLINS: "He's huge ... he's so unattractive, it's unbelievable." pic.twitter.com/hyw6fKU15E — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) July 25, 2017

Thank you, Senators. We can breathe easier now, knowing we have access to pulmonologists.

4. The ADAPT protesters, because they put their bodies on the line.

They travelled to D.C.

They slept outside in wheelchairs.

They were arrested.

They never lost faith.

They saved Medicaid. @NationalADAPT pic.twitter.com/1Fl34iduUd — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) July 28, 2017

#TheResistance isn't just a thing on Twitter.

ADAPT, the grassroots disability rights organization, stormed Capitol Hill and showed senators how their votes are matters of life or death.

We'd rather go to jail then Die without Medicaid! #ADAPTandRESIST pic.twitter.com/do3BRBjlgB — NationalADAPT (@NationalADAPT) July 25, 2017

They camped outside. They hosted sit ins. They chanted "Don't kill us, kill the bill," and it came to be.

The heroes of @NationalADAPT are still camped outside the Senate. After you call 202-224-3121, pitch in to support! https://t.co/2DX3Ir01n9 pic.twitter.com/CMTtSgCXdS — Alexis Goldstein (@alexisgoldstein) July 25, 2017

3. Steve Bannon, because he might be more limber than he appears.

Slowly...leaning...forward. Getty

More surprising than John McCain doing the right thing, this week we learned that Steve Bannon has a special skill: auto-fellatio.

In an absolutely unhinged, presumably coke-fueled interview with The New Yorker, White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci communicated:

Please take a minute to enjoy seeing this quote in official New Yorker style. The New Yorker

Sure, while this may be a figure of speech, it also may not be, and now this image is not only seared into our brains but has been entered into the annals of history.

2. Gal Gadot, because she made us feel nice, for once.

This was such a moving moment that even the ever-emotionless Ben Affleck called it "sweet."

A little girl burst into tears when she met her idol, Diana, Princess of Themyscira, and it just goes to show how powerful and important it is for young kids to get to see female heroes.

"why is wonder woman even so important???"



me: pic.twitter.com/rPV9AuBbS8 — hannah the bee (@emiliasbitch) May 29, 2017

Representation matters, people, for both humans and amazons.

1. Tyra Banks's son, because he already knows how to smize.

Tyra's toddler is more glamorous than we'll ever be. Getty

Forever America's Top Model, Tyra Bank, has an 16-month-old son, York, who is already impressively serving looks.

To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy's daddy and my daddy, too...HAPPY FATHER'S DAY! -York💛 A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, Banks shared the photo's origin story, which included a preemptive strike against paparazzi. She's not a stage mom, but she acknowledges that her son certainly has a genetic gift.

