5. Alyssa Milano, because she hilariously burned Ted Cruz.

Just say no to hugs. Getty

These are tough times, and everybody could use a hug. Especially, apparently, Senator Ted Cruz, who's been finding trying to rip healthcare away from the poor to finance a tax cut for the rich to be a lonely pursuit. That, and Zodiac killing.

Yesterday, when Charmed actress Alyssa Milano called everyone in for a group hug, Cruz strangely got very excited, and Milano went viral making an exception.

It's not the first time Cruz has been rejected for an embrace.

That's cold, lil' Cruz. Giphy

4. Drake Bell, because everyone was reminded that he exists.

"Remember me? I'm still alive, people!"

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell's week started off with a Bad Monday as he was recovering from the heartbreak of being snubbed out of his TV brother Josh Peck's wedding.

Bell was hurt that he wasn't invited. So hurt, in fact, that he tweeted about his heartbreak. Screenshots of his tweets went viral after he deleted them, thus breaking the hearts of everyone who watched Nickelodeon in the aughts.

Twitter

Twitter

Thrust back into the spotlight because of the beef, Bell is ceasing the opportunity for a Bellesassaince, showing the world that not only is he still alive, he's got a six-pack now.

For @flauntmagazine 📷: @stephenbusken 👖: @apuje 💇🏻‍♂️: @groomedbymichelleharvey A post shared by Drake Bell (@drakebell) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

F L A U N T @flauntmagazine @stephenbusken @apuje @groomedbymichelleharvey A post shared by Drake Bell (@drakebell) on Jun 20, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

Comeback SZN!! @flauntmagazine @stephenbusken @groomedbymichelleharvey @apuje A post shared by Drake Bell (@drakebell) on Jun 22, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

"Comeback SZN!!" Bell writes, and I assume "SZN" means "season," or "So Zen Now"?

He might not have been invited to the wedding, but he's invited back into the public consciousness now.

3. Lady Gaga, because she invented hiking couture.

Out of this world. Getty

Lady Gaga is famous for wearing weird things at weird times (THE MEAT DRESS—9/12/10—and the world was never the same). Her latest innovation is just as impractical, but hopefully doesn't smell as bad.

Paparazzi caught Gaga going for a hike going for a hike with her boyfriend Christian Carino in Montauk, New York, hiking wearing $1,000 Christian Louboutin high heels, taking on the gravel path like it's the runway.

lady gaga hiking in heels and a dress is the level of extra i aspire to reach pic.twitter.com/rEeVmWDO6L — Ryan Bass (@ryan_bass3) June 23, 2017

Gaga: walks down the street in NY wearing sneakers and a ball cap



Gaga: takes private hike wearing $1,000 Louboutins and couture pic.twitter.com/psjg5Tx7oE — Little King (@ryanpruneau) June 23, 2017

It's important to feel comfortable while exercising. For some, comfort might mean a big old shirt and dad-like sneakers, but for others, it's feeling like ~*your best self*~ in a glamorous crop top and super high heels.

Lady Gaga though. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6soFTGrY1i — Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) June 23, 2017

2. This mom who hung out with hunks.

My mom dropped me off today for College freshman orientation and she sends me this... #TXST21 pic.twitter.com/etJhflZrE0 — Avery Leilani (@Avery_Leilani) June 20, 2017

Advertising

When Twitter user Avery Leilani's mom dropped her off for freshman orientation, she put everyone's game to shame befriending the hottest guys on campus. She became an internet hero and inspiration to aspiring MILFs.

Yup, she's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom.

My mom got more action than me 💀 — Avery Leilani (@Avery_Leilani) June 20, 2017

1. This teen who has a charger retriever.

Asked me mum if she could bring my charger down stairs, she replied "shout the dog" pic.twitter.com/BLQRzEEfwN — Sophie Billington (@sophiebillo1) June 21, 2017

An inspiring innovation in the growing field of Laziness Hacks, Twitter user Sophie Billington's mom wrapped the cord around the family pooch Meggy's chest.

Combining the internet's love off all things doggos and all things laziness, the tweet went super-viral. It is likely inspiring a startup for a leash that is also a collar somewhere in Silicon Valley.

Now that Sophie's phone has the juice, she can keep up with all the likes and notifications.

She wants to thank everyone who has sent kind messages, she's the best 😍😍❤️😩 pic.twitter.com/xvasu1XwVW — Sophie Billington (@sophiebillo1) June 22, 2017

Well done, doggy.

