5. Jay Z, because his new album's so good people almost forgive him for cheating on Beyoncé.

Almost. Giphy

JAY-Z (the hyphen is back, and he's in ALL CAPS NOW, people) dropped his new album 4:44, and it's being widely praised as his best in years. In 4:44, he takes on big themes (including a duet with his mom!) and juicy targets, and while the internet is abuzz about the music, it's also all about the gossip, for which JAY-Z absolutely DELIVERED.

Jay Z 4:44 album Responded Beyonce lemonade, Dissed Future, New school rappers, Kardashian, Kayne & Admit he cheated pic.twitter.com/6k0Ps17wvz — Saul (@saulacee) June 30, 2017

After all this time, and all this evidence, Jay admitted to cheating on Bey, with the words, "Yeah, I'll fuck up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky," a straight line to Beyoncé's "He only want me when I’m not there / He better call Becky with the good hair."

Solange: beats Jay Z in an elevator for cheating



Y'all: nah



Beyoncé: says Jay cheated on Lemonade



Y'all: nah



Jay: "I cheated"



Y'all pic.twitter.com/m5hPbK5YC8 — struggles & sass (@20SomethingSass) June 30, 2017

But for many in the Beyhive, listening is a complicated experience.

What it's like listening to #JayZ444 while being a Beyoncé Stan pic.twitter.com/7yJ2AJqYvE — Tony. (@SoLyrical) June 30, 2017

Me tryna vibe to Jay Z album but him cheating on Beyoncé keeps popping in my head pic.twitter.com/k5RrH5EMtt — 〽️ (@xxMERE) June 30, 2017

Jay Z said It took Blue being born for him to realize the value of his marriage... no wonder Beyoncé made lemonade. She was going THROUGH IT pic.twitter.com/NXqIF8GT16 — Alluring Ivy🌿 (@Drebae_) June 30, 2017

"Well If Beyoncé forgave Jay Z for cheating then y'all should be able to let it go & give us a second chan..." pic.twitter.com/pkE9gPBRES — Alluring Ivy🌿 (@Drebae_) June 30, 2017

But there's more to the album than providing the tea to Beyoncé's lemonade.

Jay Z raps about black supremacy, black owned businesses, financial freedom for black people; and all y'all heard was how he cheated on B? — SUPA CINDY (@SUPACINDY) June 30, 2017

Jay Z breaks down 4:44 pic.twitter.com/aru8o3IMKS — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) June 30, 2017

He might be more than just Beyoncé's husband after all.

4. Mika Brzezinksi, because she fights fire with extortion charges.

That's a bloody good face. Getty

Healthcare/wealthcare/shmealthcare be damned, the news coming out of Washington that everyone's talking about is a feud between the President of the United States and a TV host he decided to attack on Twitter.

By now you must have seen the tweets, but to recap:

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Alrightey. Now, on Morning Joe on Friday, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were like, "we see your petty tweets, and will spill the tea on you trying to blackmail us into more favorable coverage." They also wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Post.

The president’s unhealthy obsession with our show has been in the public record for months, and we are seldom surprised by his posting nasty tweets about us. During the campaign, the Republican nominee called Mika “neurotic” and promised to attack us personally after the campaign ended. This year, top White House staff members warned that the National Enquirer was planning to publish a negative article about us unless we begged the president to have the story spiked. We ignored their desperate pleas.

Advertising

Hey, um, this is blackmail.

New York magazine confirms:

In mid-April, Scarborough texted with Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner about the pending Enquirer story. Kushner told Scarborough that he would need to personally apologize to Trump in exchange for getting Enquirerowner David Pecker to stop the story. (A spokesperson for Kushner declined to comment). Scarborough says he refused, and the Enquirerpublished the story in print on June 5, headlined “Morning Joe Sleazy Cheating Scandal!”

In a dumb tweet, Trump confirmed that he has this kind of pull with the National Enquirer.

Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

This is bad, but odds are Trump won't face any consequences. Happy Fourth of July!

3. The dad who got his bullied son tweets from celebrities.

Just wait until the kids see the tweet from Russell Crowe! Shutterstock

On, Thursday, Christopher, a dad in Leeds, England, asked Twitter to help stick it to his son's bully by giving his boy the best birthday wishes ever.

Strange request. Anyone know anyone famous/well known who could send Ollie a positive/9th birthday message. The bully keeps saying to him — Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017

that everything O has, he has bigger/better/more often. O excited for his birthday but keeps being told it won't be as good as his own — Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017

Christopher's tweets went viral, and Ollie got exciting greetings from a motley crew of famous people, from actors to astronauts to Monica Lewinsky.

Hey Ollie, heard it was your birthday. 9 years old eh? Congratulations, Happy Birthday !! — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) June 29, 2017

Ollie! Happy birthday! 9 years old is a fun age! I hope your day was all that you dreamed. Shoot for the stars and always be kind. ✨🎂 xx — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) June 30, 2017

happy birthday, ollie! 🎂we're rooting for you to have a gr8 day... + rooting for you always. hang in there! pic.twitter.com/EhG2HqGb2K — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) June 29, 2017

Hey Ollie, not sure if you watch basketball but happy birthday from the Raptors... Don't listen to that bully, you're the man! 😎 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/uUANdHszCS — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 30, 2017

Happy Birthday Ollie from a guy on @TheSimpsons who's not quite famous but draws a kid who is =) I hope you have an AWESOME day! pic.twitter.com/f7itI4XdfW — Eric Keyes (@monkeyes) June 29, 2017

Ollie's mom (and Christopher's wife) hopped on Twitter to say , "I am completely overwhelmed by everyone’s kind thoughts. You do not know what this means to me and will to Ollie when we show him."

Happy birthday, Ollie! Don't know if you know about our site but we wish you the happiest of birthdays and the crappiest of lives to your bully!

2. This guy who got away with smoking on TV.

Phew, crisis averted! This dude's five (or six!) seconds of fame on TV extended for an additional fifteen minutes on Twitter, with the close one going viral.

Regardless of the results of the LSU-Florida game, this guy won.

1. Tom Holland, because he arrived at the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere in character and backflipped off a car.

With great power comes great stunts. Giphy

Many people say that there have been too many Spider-Men, but I say, not enough Spider-Men (The ill-fated Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark musical was too much, I'll give you that). Tom Holland, the third dude to play Peter Parker on screen in just 15 years, already makes Spidey his own with his boyish charm and real-life acrobatic skills.

BRING ON THE SPIDER-MEN!

