5. Gal Gadot, because she kicked ass, stole hearts, and was Certified Fresh™.

Gal has the gall. Warner Brothers

After a 70-year wait, Wonder Woman made it to the big screen in her own movie, and—sigh of relief—it was AWESOME. Diana, Princess of Themyscira's journey from an all-female utopia to the corrupt darkness of human nature resonated with humans and Amazons around the world, becoming the most-tweeted movie of the year. Variety reports that so far there are 2.19 million tweets about Wonder Woman and probably only a tiny fraction of them are dudes whining about all-female screenings.

Fans and critics praised her performance, and star Gal Gadot has gone from having a mispronounced name (it's pronounced Gall Ga-dote) to being one of the biggest stars in the world.

Ga-dote is keeping cool despite exploding, thanking her fans on Instagram from what looks like Themyscira.

Oh, and did you know that she was five-months pregnant during reshoots?

"Her baby bump was no longer inconspicuous, so costumers cut an ample triangle from the front of her suit, replacing it with a bright green cloth that would allow the special effects department to alter her figure in post-production," Entertainment Weekly reports.

"On close-up I looked very much like Wonder Woman," Gadot explains. "On wide shots I looked very funny, like Wonder Woman pregnant with Kermit the Frog."

Wonder Woman may have been sculpted out of clay and brought to life by Zeus, but Gadot had to have her daughter the old-fashioned way.

Females are strong as hell. Giphy

4. Britney Spears, because an auto-tuneless version of "Toxic" leaked and she's actually a good singer.

Only Britney Spears could make the chicken dance sexy. Giphy

It's the surprise of the century: Britney Spears, who's known more for her dance skillz and general Britney Spears-ness, is surprisingly a talented vocalist.

Somehow, a recording of her singing her 2004 hit "Toxic" was leaked, and it's actually good.

While she does do her patented baby voice thing, Spears surely has some legitimate chops. If only she could be freed from the cage of autotune, or even be allowed to sing herself at her concerts.

3. Former FBI director James Comey, because he lived up to the hype.

*sips tea* Giphy

Fired FBI director James Comey's highly anticipated testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee got people drunk and jittery, packing into bars early in the morning to watch the action happen.

PHOTO: Right now at a Brooklyn bar, those in attendance are dead silent, watching #Comey testify. #ComeyDay pic.twitter.com/JFgXCPswTc — TheAnonJournal (@TheAnonJournal) June 8, 2017

Keeping cool, while still providing ample zingers ("Lordy, I hope there are tapes!" now enters the Congressional record of legendary quotes), Comey definitely called President Trump a liar, laid out the case for an obstruction of justice charge, and even raised new questions about Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III's involvement with the Russians and the Russia investigation.

Get you a man who will defend the Constitution AND quote medieval kings. Giphy

While no, it did not end with Trump perp-walkin' out of the White House in handcuffs, it raised the stakes for Trump and his Republican defenders, all-the-while providing a damn entertaining political spectacle.

2. This kid who trolled his dad's security camera, because he's an evil genius.

My dad went to Vegas for 5 days and put a camera in the house but that aint stoping me 🤷🏽‍♂️💡 pic.twitter.com/Tkek3eDYRq — BigKev (@KevinMieles11) June 8, 2017

Twitter user @KevinMieles11 is a brilliant young trickster who went viral with an ingenious scheme.

What appears to be the feed from the security camera is actually just a print out of a black and white picture.

The party is secure. Twitter: @KevinMieles11

We can only imagine that now that his dad is out of town and he has the diversion set up, he'll throw a huge house party that could only rival Aaron Carter's, circa 2000.

The party of the month? No, the party of the year! Giphy

Let's just hope that his dad isn't on Twitter.

1. This guy who lured in ants with a little ant city, because he got ants marching.

Well, yes. Giphy

This week, Twitter funny-man Pat Tobin found his antagonist in a group of ants in his apartment, who just couldn't be lured into the traps.

Because ants may or may not be literate (how would you know? Has an ant ever told you that they don't know how to read?), Tobin made the little poison huts a little more alluring.

The ants won't go in the poison traps so I made some modifications to lure them in pic.twitter.com/9xMFrWlbhK — pat tobin (@tastefactory) June 7, 2017

Twitter: @tastefactory

Twitter: @tastefactory

Twitter: @tastefactory

Ants, like humans, find sexy dancers to be irresistible.

Ok, we have a customer pic.twitter.com/bpcWCSRR7h — pat tobin (@tastefactory) June 8, 2017

The ants are surprisingly antsy.

