5 people who had a worse 2017 than you.

5. Donald Trump, because he hates this as much as you do.

getty

One of the many articles we've read over and over this year—other than the classic "Trump supporters still support Trump!" trope—is insights into just how miserable this old, cranky man is in his new job and his new house.

"Before taking office, Mr. Trump told top aides to think of each presidential day as an episode in a television show in which he vanquishes rivals," The New York Times reported. But instead, Mr. President's days are filled with an "hour-by-hour battle for self-preservation," in which he "spends at least four hours a day, and sometimes as much as twice that, in front of a television, sometimes with the volume muted, marinating in the no-holds-barred wars of cable news and eager to fire back."

A simple peep at his tweets presents a sad, sad man in pursuit of praise.

“The President has accomplished some absolutely historic things during this past year.” Thank you Charlie Kirk of Turning Points USA. Sadly, the Fake Mainstream Media will NEVER talk about our accomplishments in their end of year reviews. We are compiling a long & beautiful list. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2017

His approval ratings are in the toilet—you know, that place where he tweets. Other than his golf trips forcing taxpayer money into his pockets, his business is suffering as the name Trump has ceased to become synonymous with "gaudy luxury" and now means "America in decline."

Sure, he managed to pass a tax bill that will personally make him millions and is on track to reshape the federal judiciary in a way that suppresses civil rights for generations, but in addition to ruining America, he's also ruining his life.