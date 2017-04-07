Advertising

A law student from Southern California, Dyne Suh, booked an Airbnb so her fiancé and two friends could enjoy a ski trip in her rare time off from studying.

But as the crew made their way through heavy rain on their drive up to the mountains, their would-be host abruptly reneged on her agreement to lodge them. Her reason was anything but ambiguous: "I wouldn't rent it to u if u were the last person on earth," she texted Suh. "One word says it all. Asian."

Suh shared the racist text exchange on Facebook at the time of the incident, with the caption: "Just had an Airbnb cancel on me spewing racism."

Dyne Suh, 23, also shared her reaction in an emotional video from the night of the incident with LA-based journalist Steve Kuzj. Now it's going viral for the sheer, shocking racism it exposes.

"It stings. It stings that after living in the US for 23 years, this is what happens."

Trump Supporter Cancels Asian Woman's Airbnb Stay This was tough to watch. An Asian woman and her three friends were on their way to an Airbnb house they booked for a weekend in Big Bear, California. Right before they arrived, the host abruptly cancelled; citing President Trump for the reason, and telling the woman "One word says it all. Asian." Posted by Steve Kuzj on Wednesday, April 5, 2017

"She said that to me. I'm an American citizen. This is my home."

According to NBC LA, Airbnb banned the racist host, who claimed the election of Donald Trump gave her the right to discriminate. Airbnb rightfully called her abhorrent and unacceptable behavior "abhorrent and unacceptable."

"We have worked to provide the guest with our full support and in line with our non discrimination policy, this host has been permanently removed from the Airbnb platform," said a spokesperson.

The Trump-supporting host, meanwhile, had "no comment."

