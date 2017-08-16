Advertising

More of an iPhone person? This video of a Samsung Galaxy 5S falling out of a plane — and surviving — may just convince you to make the switch.

The phone fell out the window of a small plane and traveled 1,000 feet back down to Earth, then lived to become a YouTube star. According to Bravo Jet Set, hobbyist pilot Blake Henderson of Nashville was attempting to record video of the view from his window when the plane hit a patch of turbulence. Don't text and fly, kids!

"My uncle Blake Henderson encountered severe turbulence while chasing a JN-4 Jenny bi-plane (seen at the beginning of the video)," said nephew Robert Ryan, who posted the video to YouTube. "His phone was sucked out of the craft on accident and dropped around 1000 ft into a very nice families yard!"

Thankfully, Henderson was able to land the plane safely and track his phone to a nearby neighbor's yard.

As we can tell from the video footage, it took 11 minutes for the plane to fall out of the sky, travel to Earth, and get returned back to its owner. Ryan has also posted a shorter, 2-minute video of the phone in freefall. It's worth watching the whole thing. Remember from 10th grade science class how gravity makes falling objects accelerate at an exponential rate? Turns out, that makes for some very compelling video, as the footage shows the clouds speeding by faster and faster before the phone hits the grass. (Take that, everyone who ever told me I "sucked" at "science.")

There are two obvious lessons here. The first is that falling objects accelerate at a rate of 9.8 meters per second/per second. The second is, please don't ever try to film a video and operate a plane at once.

