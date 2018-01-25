Amazon pulls line of pro-slavery clothing after huge backlash.

One company has truly reached a new low with their "Slavery Gets Shit Done" slogan. Along with the text is a graphic representing the pyramids of Egypt. You know, because a lot of people think the pyramids were built by slaves. (They were not.)

Umm? What? How does this exist? And as if the fact that the clothing was created in the first place wasn't bad enough, it was actually being sold by online retail giant, Amazon.com.

.@amazon how lovely is this? A little white boy with a highly insensitive and ignorant ‘Slavery Gets Shit Done’ bib on. Hmm.. did they pick the cotton right amazon? Or no? Gotta love 2018, what a great start. #Amazon #BOYCOTTAMAZON pic.twitter.com/DKKLFH4JKJ — Grace Croft (@Queen___Grace) January 19, 2018

Twitter user @Queen__Grace tweeted a picture of a white baby wearing a bib bearing the slogan, but it was apparently also on mugs, bags, and T-shirts, all sold by third-party sellers on Amazon's website.

Amazon reportedly pulled the clothing after complaints from individuals and anti-slavery groups. In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said, “All Marketplace sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who don’t will be subject to action including potential removal of their account. The products in question are no longer available.”