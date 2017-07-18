Advertising

In the world of Instagram influencers, some things are supposed to be sacred. And one of those things is travel photos. According to Teen Vogue, travel blogger Amelia Liana is under fire for accusations that she doctored some of her fabulous photos that are (supposedly) from around the world.

Here's Liana at the Taj Mahal, without the scaffolding that has been on the site since 2008. Even more telling is the absence of any other tourists.

Such a dreamy trip to India topped of by getting to experience the Taj Mahal. So grateful to explore our beautiful world 🙏🇮🇳💫#India #TajMahal #Agra @revolve #revolveme A post shared by Amelia Liana (@amelialiana) on Apr 10, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

Liana has recently deleted a post from the top of Rockefeller Center in NYC, in which followers noticed that the skyline was missing the World Trade Center. One World Trade Center would have appeared in the skyline — and in any photos — as far back as 2013.

My little tourist moment wearing the most gorgeous @janessaleone hat & @privacypls skirt 🐡 #NewYork #ManhattanBridge @revolve #RevolveMe A post shared by Amelia Liana (@amelialiana) on May 28, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

Liana isn't taking the criticism lying down. She posted a blog entitled My Image Principles, in which she lays out her philosophy for sharing photos. (Once you have hundreds of thousands of followers, it's apparently time to develop a photo policy.) "I feel a great bond with you, my followers, and I would never wish to deceive you, and so I have established these principles and shared them with you, so that you understand that I am striving for authenticity as well as giving you imagery that is stylish, progressive and inspiring," she writes.

Her principles include the fact that, "All my imagery is actually shot at the time in the location I specify." Since she is "usually awake early and ready for shooting content at sunrise - especially during crowded tourist season," there aren't often other people in her photos.

In 2017, apparently we have to ask ourselves: do you believe the Instagram photo or the Instagram Influencer?

