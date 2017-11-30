This teen had over 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie. It was about 50 too many.

Sahar Tabar, from Tehran, Iran, is said to have had over 50 surgeries to look like her idol, Angelina Jolie.

Her transformation is document on Instagram to her over 370,000 followers, and it's quite extreme.

با منه كل تهران..!👅🖕🏻 A post shared by سحرتبر..!👾✌🏻 (@sahartabar_official) on Nov 29, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

According to Unilad, Tabar had all of her surgeries in a period of a few months, clearly intensifying the effects without time for recovery.

مدرسه نابه..!😁❤️ A post shared by سحرتبر..!👾✌🏻 (@sahartabar_official) on Jun 7, 2017 at 2:14am PDT

Getty/Instagram

Hopefully Tabar was celebrating Halloween in Iran, because some of the pictures are quite scary.

باهامه كل تهران..!👅🖕🏻 A post shared by سحرتبر..!👾✌🏻 (@sahartabar_official) on Nov 27, 2017 at 12:06pm PST

يكي از اونام..!❤️ A post shared by سحرتبر..!👾✌🏻 (@sahartabar_official) on Oct 22, 2017 at 5:31am PDT

It appears that some of the pictures may be edited, as the videos of Tabar feature a nose that's less severe.