This teen had over 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie. It was about 50 too many.

Sahar Tabar, from Tehran, Iran, is said to have had over 50 surgeries to look like her idol, Angelina Jolie.
Her transformation is document on Instagram to her over 370,000 followers, and it's quite extreme.
According to Unilad, Tabar had all of her surgeries in a period of a few months, clearly intensifying the effects without time for recovery.
Hopefully Tabar was celebrating Halloween in Iran, because some of the pictures are quite scary.
It appears that some of the pictures may be edited, as the videos of Tabar feature a nose that's less severe.
But a Double Black Diamond-level ski slope on her nose appears to be what she's going for in her Instagrams.
Some of the comments have been savage. One person wrote:
Her: Doc make me look like an 8 month old corpse.
Doc: say no more.
Like the real Angelina Jolie, she has a lot of trolls and haters in the comments, calling her a "zombie" in multiple languages and begging her to eat something (but not brains).
It's a lot of procedures for a tiny human. I hope she's okay.