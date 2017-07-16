Conservative writer and TV correspondent Ann Coulter has talked about "snowflakes" before, but it seems all it takes to set her off is a simple change in seat on an airplane.
On Saturday, Coulter boarded a Delta flight from New York to Florida and sat in the "extra room seat" she had booked in advance. For an unspecified reason, Coulter was asked by flight attendants to move to a different seat. Normally, an incident like this probably wouldn't make headlines, but Coulter unleashed a Twitter rampage against the airline that started on Saturday and was STILL GOING by Sunday.
Here's where it all began:
She actually took a photo of the woman who got her original seat to prove that she didn't deserve it. (Apparently it should've gone to "an air marshall or tall person.")
And then she went back to berating Delta.
And it just kept going...
("Nurse Rachets?")
After those first dozen or so tweets, Coulter was back to her regularly scheduled programming. Oh, but she made sure to make snarky comments directed at Delta to go along with the news stories she retweeted.
It seemed like the rant was over, but Ann posted yet ANOTHER joke (?) about Delta on Sunday afternoon.
All in all, she posted 18 tweets mentioning Delta. My goodness.