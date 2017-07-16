Advertising

Conservative writer and TV correspondent Ann Coulter has talked about "snowflakes" before, but it seems all it takes to set her off is a simple change in seat on an airplane.

On Saturday, Coulter boarded a Delta flight from New York to Florida and sat in the "extra room seat" she had booked in advance. For an unspecified reason, Coulter was asked by flight attendants to move to a different seat. Normally, an incident like this probably wouldn't make headlines, but Coulter unleashed a Twitter rampage against the airline that started on Saturday and was STILL GOING by Sunday.

Here's where it all began:

Just when you think it's safe to fly them again, the worst airline in America is STILL: @Delta — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

Does your union hate you, @Delta? Not really worth spending all that money on planes when @Delta gate staff give your seat away. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

"Why are you taking me out of the extra room seat I specifically booked, @Delta?' Flight attendant: "I don't know.” pic.twitter.com/a0M1faZXMu — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

She actually took a photo of the woman who got her original seat to prove that she didn't deserve it. (Apparently it should've gone to "an air marshall or tall person.")

.@Delta didn’t give my extra room seat to an air marshall or tall person. Here’s the woman given my PRE-BOOKED seat: pic.twitter.com/iDNB8xXXOd — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

And then she went back to berating Delta.

Hey @Delta, you mind telling me why it was an "emergency" to move someone else into the seat I had carefully chosen in advance and booked? — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

Also, @Delta, your wifi doesn't work -- probably to prevent passengers from tweeting from the plane about how they're being treated. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

.@JetBlue has free wifi and doesn't wantonly remove passengers from their assigned seats, booked in advance FOR A REASON. @Delta sucks. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

So glad I took time investigate the aircraft & PRE-BOOK a specific seat on @Delta, so some woman could waltz at the last min & take my seat. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

And it just kept going...

Suckiest @Delta moved me from my PRE-BOOKED SEAT & gave it to some woman, not elderly, child, or sick. I have pictures so don’t lie, @Delta! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

Suck-ass @Delta spends all this $$$ on beautiful aircraft & then hire Nurse Ratchets as flight attendants & gate agents. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

("Nurse Rachets?")

.@Delta motto: "How can we make your flight more uncomfortable?" — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

.@Delta employee questionnaire: What is your ideal job: Prison guard? Animal handler? Stasi policeman? All of the above: HIRED! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

Hey @Delta, if it was so important for the dachshund-legged woman to take my seat, she should have BOOKED THE SEAT IN ADVANCE. Like I did. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

After those first dozen or so tweets, Coulter was back to her regularly scheduled programming. Oh, but she made sure to make snarky comments directed at Delta to go along with the news stories she retweeted.

This will be a more pleasant flight, provided they don't use @Delta flight attendants. https://t.co/5Q1t9czevx — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

"Otherwise sensible folk are, for some reason, terrified by robots." (Would that robots could replace @Delta gate agents & flight crew!) https://t.co/bsCYrW7boS — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

So why is our middle & working class suffering? NOT ROBOTS! Globalism & mass immigration. Immigrants take American jobs (& seats on @Delta). https://t.co/bsCYrW7boS — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

It seemed like the rant was over, but Ann posted yet ANOTHER joke (?) about Delta on Sunday afternoon.

Airline crew training at @Delta: Replicate Stanley Milgram's prison experiment at Yale, inducing normal ppl to brutally torture fellow man. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

All in all, she posted 18 tweets mentioning Delta. My goodness.

