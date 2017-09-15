Advertising

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain is in hot water after jokingly suggesting he would poison the president. Hahahahahaha?

Last week, TMZ asked Bourdain the question, "If Trump and Kim Jong-un were going to have a bit of a summit to try and mend relations and they wanted you to cater, what would you serve?"

His answer?



“Hemlock," deadpanned Bourdain.

giphy

In case you are not up on your biennial herbaceous flowering plants, Hemlock is a deadly poisonous plant. How very "Agatha Christie" of you, Anthony!

Advertising

Of course, conservative Twitter was furious:

CNN Celeb Chef Anthony Bourdain Says He Would Poison Trump's Food. // Of course he would. #ThisIsCNN https://t.co/wqAl3jf4ki — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 15, 2017

The jokey, casual death threats really reveal how vile these people are. https://t.co/2unGGeSsRs — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 15, 2017

So @cnn host Anthony Bourdain cracks joke about poisoning Trump. Isn't Bourdain the guy who ate a warthog's rectum? #ToddStarnesShow — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) September 15, 2017

Actually, in regards to that last tweet, he has! Dunno what that has to do with the whole "poisoning Trump" thing, but Bourdain is known to eat some really weird things on his CNN food and travel show, Parts Unknown. At one point, yes, he did actually eat warthog's rectum while visiting Namibia. But that's besides the point...

Advertising

Fox News late contacted Bourdain about his comments, and the chef told them that he meant to say "kale."

LOLOL TROLL LEVEL: 100 giphy

But this is hardly the first time Bourdain has shown his disdain for Trump, and has been tweeting about the reality show star president since 2012.

For a rather large, pink-haired blowhard, what comes out of Donald Trump is always a pretty thin dribble of shit. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 25, 2012

New Yorkers have known who and what Trump is for decades. The rest of the country is now finding out. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) August 16, 2017

Advertising

Remember the petulant little kid who was always crying for a "do-over" then threatening that their "daddy will sue you"? #Trump — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) February 3, 2016

Additionally, Bourdain told Eater that he would never eat at a Trump restaurant or share a meal with the president because he has "utter contempt for him, utter and complete contempt.”

But still, you would think that Bourdain would be a little more careful with his words seeing that both Kathy Griffin and Reza Aslan were fired from CNN for their anti-Trump sentiments. Gee, CNN sure does a lot to protect Trump for being a fake liberal news network!

Advertising

So far, CNN has not made a statement on Bourdain's comments, and the president has yet to tweet mean things about Anthony Bourdain.

2017 is so weird.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.