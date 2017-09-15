Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain is in hot water after jokingly suggesting he would poison the president. Hahahahahaha?
Last week, TMZ asked Bourdain the question, "If Trump and Kim Jong-un were going to have a bit of a summit to try and mend relations and they wanted you to cater, what would you serve?"
His answer?
“Hemlock," deadpanned Bourdain.
In case you are not up on your biennial herbaceous flowering plants, Hemlock is a deadly poisonous plant. How very "Agatha Christie" of you, Anthony!
Of course, conservative Twitter was furious:
Actually, in regards to that last tweet, he has! Dunno what that has to do with the whole "poisoning Trump" thing, but Bourdain is known to eat some really weird things on his CNN food and travel show, Parts Unknown. At one point, yes, he did actually eat warthog's rectum while visiting Namibia. But that's besides the point...
Fox News late contacted Bourdain about his comments, and the chef told them that he meant to say "kale."
But this is hardly the first time Bourdain has shown his disdain for Trump, and has been tweeting about the
reality show star president since 2012.
Additionally, Bourdain told Eater that he would never eat at a Trump restaurant or share a meal with the president because he has "utter contempt for him, utter and complete contempt.”
But still, you would think that Bourdain would be a little more careful with his words seeing that both Kathy Griffin and Reza Aslan were fired from CNN for their anti-Trump sentiments. Gee, CNN sure does a lot to protect Trump for being a fake liberal news network!
So far, CNN has not made a statement on Bourdain's comments, and the president has yet to tweet mean things about Anthony Bourdain.
2017 is so weird.