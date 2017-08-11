Advertising

Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci caught Bill Hader's impression of him last night...and he has some notes.

Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader channeled Trump's potty-mouthed former communications director for a "summer edition" of SNL's weekend update (apparently that's a thing?), because although Scaramucci only served the president for a measly 11 days, his unflattering legacy lives on!

"I heard you two nutless, liberal asswipes mentioned my name, and when I hear my name three times, I appear like a goombah Betelgeuse,” said Hader-as-Mooch, definitely playing up Scaramucci's harsh language that resulted in his firing. And by "harsh language," of course I am referring to that time he talked about Steve Bannon's penis.

"All I did was sell my company, miss the birth of my child, and ruin my entire reputation," he added. "All to be the king of Idiot Mountain for 11 days."

Well, we thought that Hader totally nailed it. But what did "The Mooch" make of the impression?

He tweeted his thoughts on Friday morning:

'SNL' Alum Bill Hader Plays Scaramucci on @SNLUpdate @haderonline more Hairspray Bill tighter tie! https://t.co/HUqOTZQW54 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 11, 2017

"more Hairspray Bill tighter tie!" tweeted Scaramucci with practically no grammar.

Yeah, Hader totally roasted Scaramucci, but the thing that bothered him most was that the hair wasn't right.

Classic Mooch.

