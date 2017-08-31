Advertising

York Region is currently facing a good deal of backlash for the creepy victim-blaming tone of their most recent anti-drinking campaign, according to a recent report from Buzzfeed.

The campaign features an image of a young, distraught-looking woman staring at her phone. Next to the woman, the ad shows an Instagram picture of the woman doing an impressive back bend while horrible young people pour beer in her mouth.

Don’t try to keep up with the guys. It's not just about keeping an eye on your drink but how much you drink. More at https://t.co/7rjrHIsBbl pic.twitter.com/IF8eq2DWwz — York Region (@YorkRegionGovt) August 18, 2017

"It's not just about keeping an eye on your drink but how much you drink." the York Region ad reads. The other side of the ad doubles down on the BS with the line: "Don't try to keep up with the guys."

Advertising

Understandably, York University students didn't take so kindly to the ad campaign.

How on earth was this campaign approved? @YorkRegionGovt paying for ads shaming young women and victim-blaming. pic.twitter.com/ghjp9nU394 — Claire van Nierop (@Cana_Dutch) August 24, 2017

Many felt the ad targeting young women's drinking habits was explicitly victim-blaming.

While the ad itself didn't mention sexual assault, the overtly gendered targeting and assertion to not "try to keep up with the boys" fits into the sadly common victim-blaming narratives around sexual assault.

@YRP thanks for letting York students know not to report their sexual assaults to you by victim blaming them before it even happens! pic.twitter.com/VIxnCS10on — 1-800-punch-a-nazi (@mira_elhussein) August 29, 2017

Advertising

By telling women and girls to drink less, the campaign is creating a culture in which the onus lies on women to protect themselves from drunk predators.

Sadly, as history shows, this is neither a new or effective tactic.

Bullshit. Let's spend ad dollars on promoting consent, not sexist nonsense that puts the responsibility on women not to get assaulted. — ✯ Ian Boyko (@ianboyko) August 30, 2017

York Region issued an official response letter after receiving unprecedented feedback.

They decided to suspend the campaign.

We recently received feedback about one of our campaigns. We take this feedback seriously and will suspend this campaign immediately. pic.twitter.com/8nu2vBgLds — York Region (@YorkRegionGovt) August 25, 2017

Advertising

"Our intent is never to offend," said the statement on Twitter. "Instead, the intent of this campaign was to raise awareness about the dangers associated with excessive alcohol consumption and binge drinking."

Hopefully, people will learn from this lesson, and next time, rather than telling girls and women not to drink, York Region can release a PSA on victim-blaming.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.