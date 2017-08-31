York Region is currently facing a good deal of backlash for the creepy victim-blaming tone of their most recent anti-drinking campaign, according to a recent report from Buzzfeed.
The campaign features an image of a young, distraught-looking woman staring at her phone. Next to the woman, the ad shows an Instagram picture of the woman doing an impressive back bend while horrible young people pour beer in her mouth.
"It's not just about keeping an eye on your drink but how much you drink." the York Region ad reads. The other side of the ad doubles down on the BS with the line: "Don't try to keep up with the guys."
Understandably, York University students didn't take so kindly to the ad campaign.
Many felt the ad targeting young women's drinking habits was explicitly victim-blaming.
While the ad itself didn't mention sexual assault, the overtly gendered targeting and assertion to not "try to keep up with the boys" fits into the sadly common victim-blaming narratives around sexual assault.
By telling women and girls to drink less, the campaign is creating a culture in which the onus lies on women to protect themselves from drunk predators.
Sadly, as history shows, this is neither a new or effective tactic.
York Region issued an official response letter after receiving unprecedented feedback.
They decided to suspend the campaign.
"Our intent is never to offend," said the statement on Twitter. "Instead, the intent of this campaign was to raise awareness about the dangers associated with excessive alcohol consumption and binge drinking."
Hopefully, people will learn from this lesson, and next time, rather than telling girls and women not to drink, York Region can release a PSA on victim-blaming.