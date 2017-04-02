Advertising

The thing about pranks is that usually they go wrong. And the following story is only further proof of that statement. The retelling, posted to Reddit's TIFU (Today I Fudged Up) page by user Bcox2294, serves as concrete evidence that April Fool's Day never works out well, it always ends up hurting people's feelings, and inevitably makes the prankster look like a jerk.

"Most April fool's day I don't do anything," the story opens, which is some obvious foreshadowing of bad ideas to come, if I've ever seen it. "But last night I was the last one in the office and decided to prank a few of my less techy coworkers." (The rest of the story is clearly the result of bad karma he receives for lording his supreme techy-ness over his coworkers.) Now, we get into what Bcox2294 does to supposedly prank his coworkers:

"The first thing I did was turn off auto sleep, then I pulled up a fake update website and full screened it so unless they pressed F11 they couldn't exit the browser. The last thing I decided to do was play Rick Astley's 'Never Going to Give You Up' in a new tab at low volume so it would just mildly disturb them. Now that the prank was set up I turned the video on loop and full screened the fake update, and then I went home."

Ah, the innocence and joy he must have felt as he headed home from the office filled with self-satisfaction over such a harmless prank! But when Bcox2294 headed into work the next morning, he was served a firsthand experience of Steinbeck's famous truism: "the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry." And go awry the did:

When I came in the next day I was excited to see how they would react but when I got to the office I didn't hear any Rick Astley, but I did see a few irritated coworkers.

Uh oh. Something clearly had gone wrong.

Apparently on the old office computers it had overheated from running all night and now the computers won't turn on. Now I owe several hundred dollars in computer repairs and I am probably the least favorite in the office :(

Man, all that for a little 'Never Gonna Give You Up' humor. (Though I am shocked their computers were so old and bad that it was only hundreds of dollars of damage, and not thousands.) This is why Never Prank (along with Never Tweet) is an edict we must all accept and live by. You can rarely prove it wrong, and when you have to eat crow, man it really takes away your appetite for pranking for a long, long time.

