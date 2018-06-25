Teen girl helping a blind and deaf passenger on flight is the heartwarming story we all need right now.

The sweet story of a teen girl helping a blind and deaf man communicate on an Alaska Airlines flight is going viral because of how lovely it is. Flight attendant Dianne McGinness posted the story on Facebook, where it's currently been shared 600,000 times and liked over one million times.

The passenger, Tim Cook, had been visiting his sister, and was flying home to Portland, where he lives at Brookdale Senior Living facility.

Cook, who is blind and deaf, was made comfortable on the flight by other passengers who went out of their way to help him, like the man in his row who graciously gave him the aisle seat. The seatmate also helped Cook with little things like pouring creamer into his coffee, but was unable to actually communicate with him, because he didn't know ASL.

A flight attendant asked if anyone on board knew ASL, and a 15-year-old passenger, Clara Daly, responded. Turns out she'd been studying ASL in school for the last year. Cook can only understand ASL if someone signs into his hand, and Daly was happy to oblige. He asked questions, while she sign-spelled the answers into his hand.

According to McGinness' post, Daly chose to study ASL because she has dyslexia, and that was the easiest language for her to learn.