Customers at a Bank of America in Corpus Christi, Texas got their cash with a side of crazy on Wednesday afternoon. The bank itself was closed, but the drive-through ATM was open. That's when customers started receiving notes through the receipt slot.

Man gets stuck in ATM, slips 'please help' notes through receipt slot https://t.co/hQn7GOPJhI pic.twitter.com/CyBXKJScDn — FOX8 WGHP (@myfox8) July 13, 2017

"Please help! I'm stuck in here, and I don't have my phone. Please call my boss," read one desperate plea.

Several people thought the notes were jokes, according to a local TV station, but someone finally took it seriously enough to call the police.

The cops also thought it was a joke.

"We come out here, and sure enough we can hear a little voice coming from the machine," said Corpus Christi Police Officer Richard Olden. "So we are thinking this is a joke. It's got to be a joke."

Nope. Not a a joke. (Insert: laughing all the way from the bank joke here.)

A repairman had gotten stuck in the the room connected to the ATM while "changing out an electronic lock." As KRISTV.com notes repeatedly, the man really regretted leaving his phone in his truck, outside.

Police ended up breaking the door down to rescue him.

