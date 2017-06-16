Advertising

Here's a story that covers humanity at its worst and also at its best. Buckle up!

The owner of auto repair shop Collision Masters LLC in Buffalo, New York, shared on the shop's Facebook page Tuesday about a customer who came in that day after his truck had been covered with racist graffiti. "All the air tools and employees stopped and shook their head in disgust on what they saw," wrote shop owner Frank Todaro.

This is the sight that caused an entire auto body repair shop (and those places are noisy af!) to fall silent:

Some spineless, anonymous human garbage had sprayed the n-word and other hate speech on all sides of the man's car.

Now that we've covered the "worst of humanity" section of this post, let's move on to the "best of." This auto body repair shop and their staff quickly sprung to action.

"I looked at the driver and told him that 'you are not leaving until I fix this!' wrote Todaro on Facebook. "Literally my guys dropped everything and attacked this truck like a Pit Crew and got the job done."

With everyone chipping in, they got the job done in 30 minutes, and free of charge. "I told the owner of the vehicle this ones on me and I wanted him to know that Buffalonians will never stand for this!" wrote Todano. "Great job and many thanks to the team at Collision Masters."

Good karma pays off, apparently. Because Todaro's post has gone massively viral with over 53,000 shares on Facebook since Tuesday.

Customer pulls into the shop today and literally hear crickets when all the air tools and employees stopped and shook... Posted by Collision Masters LLC on Tuesday, June 13, 2017

And based on the comments, we're starting to think humanity might actually be okay after all.

And it looks like taking a firm stand against bigotry could be good for business.

Others are heaping the shop with 5-star reviews:

So, in conclusion: some people are good. Some people are human garbage. But at least when human garbage strikes, there's a great auto body shop in Buffalo who can help you clean up the mess.

