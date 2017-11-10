People are sharing the most cringeworthy pictures from their childhoods and they’re almost as bad as yours.

People are sharing the most cringeworthy pictures from their childhoods and they’re almost as bad as yours.
Orli Matlow
Nov 10, 2017@3:55 PM
Advertising

The subreddit Blunder Years is a treasure trove of awkward childhood photos, which will either have you reveling in schadenfreude or make you feel less alone in your tragic awkwardness. Here are the absolute best of the worst.

1. I'm with the band.

2. Billy Joe Armstrong in the Front, Justin Timberlake in the Back.

3. Nothing but respect for MY mayor of Flavortown.

4. We're all in this together.

5. Practice makes perfect.

6. High-waisted pants are in.

7. I want it that a-way.

8. Calling cringe control!

9. Nothin' but clarinet.

10. How do you do, fellow kids?

Advertising

11. The Golden Girls age.

12. Gotta get your head in the game.

13. Already a cool aunt at 13.

14. The devil or Alfalfa?

15. Talk less, smile more.

16. ♫ ax2 + bx + c ♫

17. Allie+Ricky 4ever.

Advertising

18. The human zebra.

19. Definitely going in my Top 8.

20. Always.

21. Another Golden Girl.

22. Champion.

Advertising

23. Sing, my angel of music!

24. The ultimate 90s collage.

25. Why so serious?

Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc