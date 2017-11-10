People are sharing the most cringeworthy pictures from their childhoods and they’re almost as bad as yours.

Advertising
The subreddit Blunder Years is a treasure trove of awkward childhood photos, which will either have you reveling in schadenfreude or make you feel less alone in your tragic awkwardness. Here are the absolute best of the worst.
1. I'm with the band.
When my high school marching band was performing at the Liberty Bowl and I ran into two guys who looked vaguely like me (I'm in the middle) from blunderyears
2. Billy Joe Armstrong in the Front, Justin Timberlake in the Back.
3. Nothing but respect for MY mayor of Flavortown.
For me, 7th grade school picture day was actually just a field trip to Flavortown. from blunderyears
4. We're all in this together.
5. Practice makes perfect.
6. High-waisted pants are in.
7. I want it that a-way.
8. Calling cringe control!
9. Nothin' but clarinet.
10. How do you do, fellow kids?
11. The Golden Girls age.
12. Gotta get your head in the game.
My 7th grade basketball photo. I guess they couldn't find a picture of me actually holding the ball. from blunderyears
13. Already a cool aunt at 13.
Just found my glamour shot from 1995. I was a sassy 45 year old in 7th grade, apparently. from blunderyears
14. The devil or Alfalfa?
15. Talk less, smile more.
16. ♫ ax2 + bx + c ♫
17. Allie+Ricky 4ever.
18. The human zebra.
I found some tanning foam while I was in the bathroom and put a stripe on my wrist. Liked it so much I did my arms and legs. Nobody was amused but me. I think it lasted a couple months. from blunderyears
19. Definitely going in my Top 8.
"Promo shot" for my first band's MySpace page. I was 16 and wore women's clothing. from blunderyears
20. Always.
21. Another Golden Girl.
22. Champion.
23. Sing, my angel of music!
It was 1996. I was obsessed with vampires and Phantom Of The Opera...behold my embarrassing senior picture. from blunderyears
24. The ultimate 90s collage.
25. Why so serious?
