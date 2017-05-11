Advertising

As if going to the bank isn't bad enough already, a young woman named Jamela Mohamed was publicly humiliated and subject to a racist, xenophobic tirade at a Sound Credit Union in Kent, Washington last week, she shared in a now-viral post on Facebook.

Mohamed, who is Muslim, was observing Jummah (also known as Friday prayer) so she entered the bank wearing a hood to cover her head, which she was told to remove, she explains on Facebook. She says she complied and went to her car to put on her traditional hijab.

When she came back (the woman wanted to make a damn car payment!), she was ignored. So she asked a bank teller for help and he said "it should be no issue" and summoned his supervisor. Boy was he wrong about it being "no issue." Next, an angry white lady (the supervisor) comes out and starts yelling and berating Mohamed without provocation and threatening to call the cops if she wouldn't remove her "hood."

Mohamed recorded the incident and shared the video on Facebook, including footage showing three white customers at the bank near her, all wearing hats and being served with zero problems (even though the bank claims to ban both hoods and hats).

This video is heartbreaking, painful and important to watch:

I went into Sound Credit Union in Kent, Wa to pay my bill as normal. The video above will show the discrimination that I faced today. I am a black Muslim woman and was observing Jummah, so I had my hood on. The teller asks me to “take off my hood”. In order to adhere to their policy, I ran outside to get my hijab. When I came back, two men before me were served with no issues, but both were wearing hats. Then I confronted the teller and he told me “it should be no issue, let me get my supervisor for permission,”. Instead of seeking a resolution, she chose to do this…watch the video. I never want this to happen to anybody and NOBODY should ever be treated this way. Thank you. Sound Credit Union KIRO 7 News Komo 4 TV The Seattle Times Kent ReporterACLU Nationwide CAIR-Washington State Seattle King County NAACP Posted by Jamela Mohamed on Friday, May 5, 2017

She wrote:

I never want this to happen to anybody and NOBODY should ever be treated this way. Thank you.

In the emotional end of the video, Mohamed breaks down and cries in her car, saying: "I feel so embarrassed right now."

The post has been shared nearly 8,000 times since she posted it on Friday and received thousands of comments supporting her. Many are calling out the bank, as well as the passive bystanders, for allowing this to happen.

In more hopeful news, the bank's Facebook page has been flooded with complaints about the incident (feel free to leave your own!). This bank teller should've been fired last week.

If you don't think America has a huge racism problem after watching this video or reading these comments, maybe one of these other viral reports of incidents of bigotry and racism will wake you up.

Seriously, America. Get your shit together.

