Advertising

Oh, Florida, you've done it again. A couple of people in Florida made a truly horrifying discovery when they opened a bag of salad greens and began eating before noticing that the bag contained the remains of a decomposing bat. Mmmm…protein!

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the bat was in a "deteriorated condition" (not even fresh bat!) and was sent to a CDC lab to test for rabies. But as of now, luckily both people seem to be fine, and the CDC issued a statement saying, "Both people report being in good health and neither has any signs of rabies."

Advertising

Meanwhile, Fresh Express has issued a recall for the rest of the batch of salads, which were shipped to Walmart stores throughout the southeastern U.S. So if you've got a Fresh Express Organic Marketside Spring Mix salad in your fridge, with a production code of G089B19 and a best-by date of April 14, you're going to want to throw that bad boy out.

If you find that you've already eaten a salad from that batch, and you've found "animal material" in your salad, you should contact your local health department immediately. On the other hand, if you've eaten a salad from that batch and not found any "animal material" (as in decomposing winged mammals), there's no need to contact the health department.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.