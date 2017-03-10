Advertising

Appearing on BBC World News to analyze the extremely grave impeachment of South Korea's President, political scientist Robert E. Kelly was unexpectedly joined by two other experts.

The only problem being that these additional prodigies had nothing to do with South Korean politics. Their areas of expertise are dancing and pooping, respectively.

"I think one of your children just walked in," says the interviewer, helpfully.

"She's right behind me, isn't she?" BBC News

But wait, there's more! BBC News

Watch to the end of the video for a true superhero's entrance—a woman dashes in, slips, gathers the now screaming kids, and crawls back in to close the door.

Another successful day of WFH. BBC News

