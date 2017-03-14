Advertising

The BBC correspondent whose news interview has become the stuff of legends has given his first interview since becoming a viral sensation after his kids crashed his live on-air interview last week.

College professor Robert Kelly and his wife Kim Jung-A, who live in Busan, South Korea, spoke to the Wall Street Journal about what exactly went down that day.

Basically, the father-of-two had forgotten to lock the door to his office that evening, as he usually does while giving an interview. To add to the absurdity of the situation, he was on air to discuss a serious matter: the impeachment of South Korea’s president. Welp, so much for that!

"It was a comedy of errors," said Kelly.

By now you've most definitely seen the video, or else, like me, you've watched it at least 12 times because it never stops being funny. But ICYMI, here you go:

Kelly explained that his 4-year-old daughter, Marion—whose bright yellow shirt and glorious swagger will remain forever #GOALS—had celebrated her birthday that day at school. “She was in a hippity-hoppity mood that day because of the school party,” he told WSJ.

That does explain a lot.

Kelly kept things cool throughout the interruption, using his hand to gently push his daughter away from the camera. But just when you thought that disaster had been averted, Kelly's younger son, James, glided into the room.

“Then I knew it was over,” Kelly recalls.

Apparently Kim Jung-A was watching her husband on TV, but due to a delay, didn't realize her kids had interrupted the interview until after a few seconds. That's when she darted into the room to quickly grab both kids and then returned to snake her arm into the room to close the door, an Olympic-level display of aerobatics.

“We said to each other, ‘Wow, what just happened?’ ” Mr. Kelly said, adding that he takes full blame for not locking the door. Good man.

The whole family also did a televised interview and it's clear these kids—and especially Marisol—were destined for fame.

Seems like both parents have a good attitude about the whole thing. "I mean it was terribly cute," said Kelly when asked about his overall reaction. "I saw the video like everybody else. My wife did a great job cleaning up a really unanticipated situation as best she possibly could... It was funny. If you watch the tape I was sort of struggling to keep my own laughs down. They’re little kids and that’s how things are."

This whole family is #goals. But especially Marisol.

