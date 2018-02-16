Man's astonishing transformation after being told to grow a beard goes viral. Now he's a model.

Never underestimate the power of beards.

giphy

Gwilym Pugh (the Welshiest of names) was operating an insurance company from his spare bedroom, barely exercising because of a new injury. He decided to turn his life around, and formed a folk band. That's when a barber encouraged him to grow a beard to "look the part."

And the results are powerful.

THIS IS THE SAME DUDE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

giphy

Pugh told The Daily Mail that as he lost weight, he semi-reluctantly started posting on Instagram, and damn, you should see the pics.