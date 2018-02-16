Man's astonishing transformation after being told to grow a beard goes viral. Now he's a model.

Orli Matlow
Feb 16, 2018@5:47 PM
Never underestimate the power of beards.

Gwilym Pugh (the Welshiest of names) was operating an insurance company from his spare bedroom, barely exercising because of a new injury. He decided to turn his life around, and formed a folk band. That's when a barber encouraged him to grow a beard to "look the part."

And the results are powerful.

THIS IS THE SAME DUDE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Pugh told The Daily Mail that as he lost weight, he semi-reluctantly started posting on Instagram, and damn, you should see the pics.

'Because Nobody's Perfect' @his_jeans SS17 campaign

A post shared by Gwilym C Pugh (@gwilymcpugh) on

Today, the shy former insurance salesman is a professional model, and was chosen by David Beckham to rep his grooming products.

They're buds!

It's cuddle season! ❄️ #bloodyfreezing

A post shared by Gwilym C Pugh (@gwilymcpugh) on

When you get caught in a downpour on the way home 😂 #DrownedRat

A post shared by Gwilym C Pugh (@gwilymcpugh) on

The read beard is now his calling card, and you can see why.

Who can resist a ginger beard?

It's all about that beard.

It's that time of year 🎄 #tb to when my face was a Christmas Tree 😂

A post shared by Gwilym C Pugh (@gwilymcpugh) on

Sources: h/t Daily Mail
