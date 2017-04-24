Advertising

Oh, hello, here's a woman using her boyfriend's balls to blend her makeup. Why, you ask? Well, because the people involved are very young (she's Johnna Hines, 18, and he's Damon Richards, 20), testicles do kind of look like everybody's must-have makeup applier (i.e. Sephora's beauty blender), and apparently Richards is a fan of doing things like putting his balls right on her head, so why not? They're already there, might as well make use of them. Also, there's the factor of internet fame, because what better way to go viral than by using testicles to apply foundation?

Speaking to BuzzFeed, Hines said, "He's always messing with me so he started putting his balls on my head. I made a joke about using them as a beauty blender and we literally just looked at each other and started laughing and made the video from there." This, folks, is how collaborative art is created.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO SHOWS ACTUAL, REAL, LIVE TESTICLES. YOU'VE BEEN WARNED. PROCEED AT YOUR OWN RISK.

i think i started a new instagram makeup trend pic.twitter.com/Hbx4XMLbrD — johnna Ⓥ (@punkzillaa) April 23, 2017

Hines' unusual makeup tutorial video has now been retweeted almost 25,000 times on Twitter. Unsurprisingly, it's caught the attention of some makeup artists, namely Manny Mua and Bretman Rock.

IM FUCKING SCREAMING!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Oh my god https://t.co/SRRkxX2PF5 — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) April 23, 2017

my life is fucking cancelled pic.twitter.com/T6kNPMUtc4 — johnna Ⓥ (@punkzillaa) April 23, 2017

Both makeup artists retweeted her video, leading to a great deal more coverage (yes, that was a makeup pun).

Reactions to the balls-as-beauty blender stunt were mixed.

does sephora sell this beauty blender???????? https://t.co/nh3zDwsNek — keila 🍋 (@keilaaliek_) April 23, 2017

it's 2am and i'm laughing at someone's balls blending makeup maybe i'm dreaming https://t.co/4RhlhShAhD — perri (@sfperri) April 23, 2017

makeup is cancelled till y'all learn how to behave https://t.co/6Ls6s7sAcL — lauren (@lauren_alexi) April 23, 2017

I HATE IT SO MUCH — ｓｋｙｌｅｅ 🌷 (@skyleemckay99) April 23, 2017

But all that really matters is whether or not it worked. And you know what? Apparently it did.

girl yes i was so surprised — johnna Ⓥ (@punkzillaa) April 23, 2017

And Richards couldn't be more proud of his nuts.

Well fellas 🥜.... Looks like we're going places — highdamon (@richardsdamon13) April 23, 2017

