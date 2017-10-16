Advertising

Let's get this out there: dogs have knees. Corgis have knees. All dogs have knees. Even Bill O'Reilly's dog, Holly, has knees, no matter how many non sequitur statements her owner makes about the national anthem and her inability to kneel for it.

Holly would never take a knee during the National Anthem even if she had knees. A post shared by Bill O'Reilly (@billoreilly) on Oct 16, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

"Holly would never take a knee during the National Anthem," wrote Bill O'Reilly, at least a week after the kneeling during the national anthem controversy reached its apex, "even if she had knees."

He's referring to the fact that many NFL players have chosen to kneel in protest of racial inequality, police brutality, and Trump's statement that anyone engaging in this peaceful protest is a "son of a bitch."

Again, just to clarify: dogs have knees. A fact that Full Frontal host Samantha Bee clarified on Twitter.

Bill O'Reilly doesn't know dogs have knees. https://t.co/ktg8bmlhg1 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) October 16, 2017

And which sparked something of a debate in the comments, although even the staunchest dog-knee-truthers were eventually convinced.

Dogs have knees. — Geoff Ross (@geoffisfamous) October 16, 2017

Not that I like that the man owns a Corgi but Corgis don't have knees. He doesn't deserve a Corgi. @StephenKing owns a Corgi. He loves her. — Bernadette M Sigler (@BernadetteSigle) October 16, 2017

Yes. They do have knees. See circled area. pic.twitter.com/pXro7LQBsy — ⚖️Ms. Mueller⚖️ (@wethefreople) October 16, 2017

I guess you're​ right. I always called them "drumsticks" on my 2. Chimmy & Changa-my 2 little friend burritos. — Bernadette M Sigler (@BernadetteSigle) October 16, 2017

Bill O'Reilly was fired from Fox News after the New York Times reported that he and the network "had paid millions of dollars over the years to settle claims of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior made against him," according to CNN.

In related news, here are "11 surprising facts about corgis." None of which are that corgis don't have knees. Again, they do.

