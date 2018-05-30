Mom calls out SouthWest airlines for forcing her to ‘prove’ identity of her biracial son.

College basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb was shocked and "appalled" that she was asked to prove that the biracial baby she was taking with her on her flight was actually her own son.
Gottleib, who coaches basketball at University of California, Berkeley, was attempting to board a Southwest Airlines flight from Denver to Oakland, California. She's white, but her husband is black, so their child is biracial. She did have her son's passport, but the two have different last names.
Gottlieb tweeted to Southwest Airlines, "I'm appalled that after approx 50 times flying with my 1 year old son, ticket counter personnel told me I had to 'prove' that he was my son, despite having his passport. She said because we have different last name. My guess is because he has a different skin color."
She continued, "she 1st asked for proof with birth certificate. She then said it's a 'federal law' (not true) but asked me to prove I'm mother with Facebook post. What?? Mother next to me said she's never been asked for proof despite diff last name..not shockingly, not mixed face [sic] fam."
In another tweet, Gottlieb wrote "@SouthwestAir it was demeaning and insensitive, not to mention inefficient. Would have missed flight if it was not delayed. I would advise better training for employees to avoid this happening to others."
But in a surprising twist, superstar model and mom, Chrissy Teigen, weighed in, writing, "airlines have asked this of me, too, with my daughter. once I learned it's a precaution for the very real threat of child trafficking, I stopped being exasperated with it. Now I'm kind of worried when they don't ask."
The Twitter reactions (much like the baby. UGH SORRY) were mixed. A lot of people defended Southwest, explaining that the extra confirmation is needed to prevent child sex trafficking.
But at least one person pointed out the double standard - if the Southwest employees weren't routinely making all mothers with different last names prove their relationship to their children, then they certainly shouldn't single out mixed race babies.
A representative from Southwest Airlines named Mike tweeted back at Gottlieb, "Hi Lindsay. We're disheartened to learn of your experience as this doesn't sound typical. Do you mind following up with your confirmation number in a DM, so we can address accordingly?"
So it doesn't sound like this is standard policy across the board. It's a very tricky subject. What do you think?