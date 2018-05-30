Mom calls out SouthWest airlines for forcing her to ‘prove’ identity of her biracial son.

College basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb was shocked and "appalled" that she was asked to prove that the biracial baby she was taking with her on her flight was actually her own son.

This family is on a holiday weekend adventure to support @Kenzie4bs at @usabasketball U18 trials. 💙💛🐻 pic.twitter.com/cbAcRdKyhJ — Lindsay Gottlieb (@CalCoachG) May 26, 2018

Gottleib, who coaches basketball at University of California, Berkeley, was attempting to board a Southwest Airlines flight from Denver to Oakland, California. She's white, but her husband is black, so their child is biracial. She did have her son's passport, but the two have different last names.

Gottlieb tweeted to Southwest Airlines, "I'm appalled that after approx 50 times flying with my 1 year old son, ticket counter personnel told me I had to 'prove' that he was my son, despite having his passport. She said because we have different last name. My guess is because he has a different skin color."

She continued, "she 1st asked for proof with birth certificate. She then said it's a 'federal law' (not true) but asked me to prove I'm mother with Facebook post. What?? Mother next to me said she's never been asked for proof despite diff last name..not shockingly, not mixed face [sic] fam."